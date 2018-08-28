US Open Tennis 2018 Results: Tuesday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic survived a gruelling test against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in hot and humid conditions at the 2018 U.S. Open on Tuesday.

The Serb took the first set but dropped the second and found himself a break down in the third as the heat began to take its toll.

Djokovic was forced to call for the doctor during the match but managed to recover and book his place in the second round.

Former champion and seventh-seeded Marin Cilic also progressed safely. The Croatian was leading by two sets when his opponent Marius Copil retired with a leg injury.

In the women's draw, No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki encountered few problems as she saw off Sam Stosur.

Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens also enjoyed comfortable victories, while 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko came through in three sets against Andrea Petkovic.

Here are the selected results from the second day of action in New York:

Men's Singles

(7) Marin Cilic bt. Marius Copil 7-5, 6-1, 1-1 (retired)

(26) Richard Gasquet bt. Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

(23) Hyeon Chung bt. Ricardas Berankis 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0, 2-0 (retired)

(6) Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

(12) Pablo Carreno Busta bt. Malek Jaziri 7-5-, 6-2, 6-2

Laslo Djere bt. Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 (retired)

Women's Singles

(2) Caroline Wozniacki bt. Sam Stosur 6-3, 6-2

(10) Jelena Ostapenko bt. Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-5



(20) Naomi Osaka bt. Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-2

(5) Petra Kvitova bt. Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 6-4

(13) Kiki Bertens bt. Kristyna Pliskova 6-0, 7-5

Kirsten Flipkens bt. (24) CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 7-6 (3)

(6) Caroline Garcia bt. Johanna Konta 6-2, 6-2

Full results and schedule available via the U.S. Open's official website.

Tuesday Recap

Temperatures reached the mid-30s on Tuesday, which saw the tournament announce the extreme heat policy had been implemented:

Djokovic was feeling the effects on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Wimbledon champion broke early in the first set and looked on course for a routine victory until he began to wilt in the heat.

Freelance sports journalist Simon Cambers showed how he was feeling:

The Serb received treatment from the doctor, but the mistakes continued to flow as he struggled to cope with Fucsovics' powerful hitting.

Djokovic somehow managed to hit back in the third set from 4-2 down, winning four straight games. He broke back with a brilliant backhand passing shot, and then he employed his best defensive tennis to force the mistake from Fucsovics and clinch the third set.

Journalist Jose Morgado was impressed:

Both players took the 10-minute break after the third set, and it appeared to completely rejuvenate Djokovic. Two double-faults from Fucsovics helped him break early in the fourth, and he did not look back as he raced through the set to victory.

Australian Open champion Wozniacki came through her first-round test in straight sets against 2011 champion Stosur.

Wozniacki started well and moved quickly into a 3-1 lead. Stosur did manage to recover to level at 3-3. However, a double-fault handed Wozniacki another break, and she went on to take the opening set.

Metro's George Bellshaw offered his view:

The second set was a little tighter, but Wozniacki broke for 4-2 and eased to victory in one hour and 24 minutes.

It was a disciplined performance from Wozniacki, who made just 12 unforced errors and ensured she did not go the same way as top-seeded Simona Halep, who suffered a shock defeat in the first round on Monday.

Kvitova also enjoyed a straight sets win as she saw off the challenge of Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer. The fifth seed secured an early break to take a 3-0 lead and went on to dominate the first set.

Wickmayer managed to regroup and broke Kvitova at the start of the second to race into a 4-1 lead. The match looked destined to go into a deciding set, but the Czech came storming back with some powerful returning.

She moved 5-4 up courtesy of two brilliant backhand winners and was then forced to serve it out. Wickmayer did manage to earn a break point, but Kvitova pulled out an ace and held her nerve to set up a second round clash with China's Yafan Wang.