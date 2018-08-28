Devin Booker on Revamped Suns, Deandre Ayton: 'It's Winning Time'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has big expectations for himself, rookie center Deandre Ayton and his team entering the 2018-19 season.

In an interview with Bill Reiter of CBS Sports (h/t Kyle Boone of CBSSports.com) on Tuesday, Booker expressed optimism regarding the upcoming campaign.

"It's winning time. With that contract, and even before the contract, I felt that pressure to succeed for the city and the franchise. They took a chance on me to be that [max] guy, I know it comes with a lot of leadership and responsibility, but I think I'm built for it. I'm looking forward to next year a lot, with the additions to the team, we're in much better shape to have a much better season."

This offseason, the Suns signed Booker to a max contract of $158 million over five years, per Spotrac.

One of the biggest reasons for Booker's excitement is the arrival of Ayton as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Booker doesn't believe it will take Ayton long to become a force at the NBA level:

"We're in the best shape we've been in since I've been a part of the franchise. With the trades we've made, and with Deandre. He had an unbelievable summer league, playing the right way, not forcing it, was still dominating on both sides of the floor. He'll be the down force threat we need to open up space for everybody else."

The 21-year-old Booker is coming off his best NBA season, as he averaged a career-high 24.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range.

Booker did miss 28 games due to injury, though, so staying healthy will be a key point of focus in 2018-19.

In addition to drafting Ayton, the Suns traded for small forward Mikal Bridges in a draft-day deal and signed veteran small forward Trevor Ariza.

Phoenix also has a young core that should continue improving, especially when it comes to the likes of small forward Josh Jackson and power forwards Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender.

The Suns went just 21-61 last season, and they haven't won more than 24 games in a season since going 39-43 in 2014-15.

Phoenix also hasn't reached the playoffs since 2009-10.

A return to the postseason in 2018-19 seems unlikely considering how stacked the Western Conference is, but the Suns are oozing with young talent, and they appear to be heading in the right direction.