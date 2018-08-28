Fire Pro Wrestling World PS4 Review Scores Roundup and Gameplay Videos

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

Fire Pro Wrestling World officially hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4 in the United States on Tuesday, and early reviews of the game have been overwhelmingly positive.

While the game was initially released last year on Steam Early Access and then for PC, the PS4 release will expose it to a more mainstream audience.

Also, the PS4 version comes pre-loaded with playable characters from New Japan Pro Wrestling, including Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Hiroshi Tanahashi and others.

Here is a rundown of the most notable Fire Pro Wrestling World review scores thus far:

The options in terms of professional wrestling video games are few and far between aside from the WWE 2K series, which will release WWE 2K19 in October.

The Fire Pro Wrestling series dates all the way back to 1989, but it didn't receive an English translation until 2001.

While the series has experienced changes since its inception, it still utilizes simplistic graphics that are a far cry from the current generation of gaming.

That means Fire Pro Wrestling World may not be for everyone, but it is the perfect title for those who enjoy classic gaming and a pure pro wrestling experience.

Unlike the WWE 2K series, which primarily uses a button-mashing system, the Fire Pro Wrestling World gameplay relies on timing, precision and the ability to chain moves together.

That results in matches that are true to real-life form when executed properly.

Other enjoyable aspects of the game include unique match types such as deathmatches, bouts that feature barbed wire and landmines, and even matches inside Octagons with MMA rules.

The customization in Fire Pro Wrestling World is great as well, and it allows gamers to accurately create essentially any wrestler who has ever lived due to the attire and move set choices that are available.

One of the biggest additions to Fire Pro Wrestling World in comparison to previous titles in the series is the ability to face other gamers online.

For those who prefer to game on their own, Fire Pro Wrestling World has a story mode called Fighting Road mode.

In Fighting Road mode, players will take their created character from the New Japan Dojo all the way to the top of the company by winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Gravelle of PlayStation Lifestyle lauded the mode and noted that it's a comprehensive experience that can hold gamers' interest since it takes so long to complete.

Fire Pro Wrestling World is a game for wrestling purists, and it's a quality alternative for those who are looking for something different from what the WWE 2K series has to offer.

