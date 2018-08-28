These College Football Players Are Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

These college football players are teaming up to tackle hunger. Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan started Second Spoon, a nonprofit that distributes unused food from local restaurants to the hungry.

Hasan raised $15,000 to convert a FedEx van into a food truck with the help of former high school teammate and Miami running back Robert Burns. Now, each Saturday, volunteers from UM deliver donated food all over Miami.

For more information watch the video above or check out Second Spoon.

           

