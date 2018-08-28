These College Football Players Are Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Right Arrow Icon

These college football players are teaming up to tackle hunger. Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan started Second Spoon, a nonprofit that distributes unused food from local restaurants to the hungry.

Hasan raised $15,000 to convert a FedEx van into a food truck with the help of former high school teammate and Miami running back Robert Burns. Now, each Saturday, volunteers from UM deliver donated food all over Miami.

For more information watch the video above or check out Second Spoon.

