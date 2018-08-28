These College Football Players Are Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

These College Football Players Are Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in MiamiAugust 28, 2018
4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University
Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship
UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time
Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony
Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?
Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10
Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9
Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson
From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's
Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry
Bryce Love for Six
Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri
These college football players are teaming up to tackle hunger. Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan started Second Spoon, a nonprofit that distributes unused food from local restaurants to the hungry.
Hasan raised $15,000 to convert a FedEx van into a food truck with the help of former high school teammate and Miami running back Robert Burns. Now, each Saturday, volunteers from UM deliver donated food all over Miami.
For more information watch the video above or check out Second Spoon.
Connect to the stories, teams, athletes, and highlights that make the game more than a game. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Players Turn FedEx Van into Food Truck to Fight Hunger