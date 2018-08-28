Linebacker Kamalei Correa Reportedly Traded to Titans from Ravens

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 31: Kamalei Correa #51 of the Baltimore Ravens jogs off the field during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 31, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ravens defeated the Saints 14-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are trading linebacker Kamalei Correa to the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Correa was a second-round pick out of Boise State in 2016.

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

