Linebacker Kamalei Correa Reportedly Traded to Titans from Ravens

Linebacker Kamalei Correa Reportedly Traded to Titans from RavensAugust 28, 2018
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
The Baltimore Ravens are trading linebacker Kamalei Correa to the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Correa was a second-round pick out of Boise State in 2016.
