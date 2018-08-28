Linebacker Kamalei Correa Reportedly Traded to Titans from Ravens

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are trading linebacker Kamalei Correa to the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Correa was a second-round pick out of Boise State in 2016.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.