Jamie Vardy Retires from International Football, Won't 'Shut Door Completely'

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

England's Jamie Vardy speaks to the Russian media following a training session for the England team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Zelenogorsk stadium, Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has announced his retirement from international football but said he "won't shut the door completely" and would answer the call for England in case of an injury crisis.

As reported by the Guardian's Stuart James, Vardy cited a number of reasons behind the decision, including his age, a lack of playing time and his family. The 31-year-old informed manager Gareth Southgate of his desire to call it quits after the 2018 FIFA World Cup and later reaffirmed his decision on a phone call.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Pogba Apologises to Man Utd Fans

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba Apologises to Man Utd Fans

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Fenerbahce Deny Rumoured Sissoko Deal from Spurs

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fenerbahce Deny Rumoured Sissoko Deal from Spurs

    Nihat Emre Kocaaslan
    via Sport Witness

    Ronaldo Jr. Joins Juventus Youth Squad

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Jr. Joins Juventus Youth Squad

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Jess Fishlock: ‘Reaching a World Cup would be the best thing in my life’ | Suzanne Wrack

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Jess Fishlock: ‘Reaching a World Cup would be the best thing in my life’ | Suzanne Wrack

    Suzanne Wrack
    via the Guardian