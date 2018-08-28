Jamie Vardy Retires from International Football, Won't 'Shut Door Completely'

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has announced his retirement from international football but said he "won't shut the door completely" and would answer the call for England in case of an injury crisis.

As reported by the Guardian's Stuart James, Vardy cited a number of reasons behind the decision, including his age, a lack of playing time and his family. The 31-year-old informed manager Gareth Southgate of his desire to call it quits after the 2018 FIFA World Cup and later reaffirmed his decision on a phone call.

