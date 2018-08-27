Braun Strowman to Cash In MITB Contract on Roman Reigns at WWE Hell in a Cell

Braun Strowman to Cash In MITB Contract on Roman Reigns at WWE Hell in a CellAugust 28, 2018
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images
Money in the Bank briefcase holder Braun Strowman is calling his shot.
Strowman said Monday night he plans on cashing in his world title opportunity at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16 at AT&T Center in San Antonio.
WWE @WWE
Match: MADE! @BraunStrowman tells @WWERomanReigns that he will cash in his #MITB contract at Hell in a Cell on #Raw! #HIAC https://t.co/oRPsQvTF9P
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK