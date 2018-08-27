Braun Strowman to Cash In MITB Contract on Roman Reigns at WWE Hell in a Cell

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Braun Strowman (L) in action vs Kevin Owens during WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Money in the Bank briefcase holder Braun Strowman is calling his shot.

Strowman said Monday night he plans on cashing in his world title opportunity at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16 at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

     

