Braun Strowman to Cash In MITB Contract on Roman Reigns at WWE Hell in a Cell

Money in the Bank briefcase holder Braun Strowman is calling his shot.

Strowman said Monday night he plans on cashing in his world title opportunity at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16 at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

