WWE SmackDown Results: Becky Lynch Too Good to Hate and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of WWE Hell in a Cell 2018, SmackDown Live promised a big show for September 18. After barely retaining his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, AJ Styles was set to face Andrade Cien Almas, knowing the Samoan Submission Machine would be watching.

Rusev had a huge opportunity after he and Aiden English lost to The New Day with The Bulgarian Brute fighting for the United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Plus Becky Lynch was expected to have a special coronation to celebrate her first women's championship reign in years.

These moments set up SmackDown as a show to watch, and it absolutely delivered with electric action and top notch moments. All the biggest stars on the brand put in performances that could have been on pay-per-view.

More than anything though, this week's show was a clear reminder of the direction SmackDown is heading in with the biggest stars being established with new characters and fresh stories to come.