Blake Bortles Provides Meals to 1st Responders at Jacksonville Shooting

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles speaks to the media during a post-game press conference an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. Final score 24-20. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Blake Bortles did his part to assist the first responders from Sunday's shooting in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars quarterback and his foundation provided meals for everyone who was at Jacksonville Landing:

Per CNN, a gunman opened fire at a Madden tournament and killed two people before taking his own life. Eleven other people were injured during the attack. 

Among the first responders were seven firefighters from the Jacksonville Fire Station 1 who were in the area for training purposes when they noticed a large crowd of people running out of the Landing. 

Related

    OBJ Earned the Right to Be NFL's Richest WR

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ Earned the Right to Be NFL's Richest WR

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Andrew Luck Has Minor Foot Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Andrew Luck Has Minor Foot Injury

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags Must Rely on Donte Moncrief with Marqise Lee Out

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jags Must Rely on Donte Moncrief with Marqise Lee Out

    Michael DiRocco
    via ESPN.com

    How Safe Is Flacco's Job?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Safe Is Flacco's Job?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report