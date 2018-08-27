Blake Bortles Provides Meals to 1st Responders at Jacksonville Shooting

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Blake Bortles did his part to assist the first responders from Sunday's shooting in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars quarterback and his foundation provided meals for everyone who was at Jacksonville Landing:

Per CNN, a gunman opened fire at a Madden tournament and killed two people before taking his own life. Eleven other people were injured during the attack.



Among the first responders were seven firefighters from the Jacksonville Fire Station 1 who were in the area for training purposes when they noticed a large crowd of people running out of the Landing.