Blake Bortles Provides Meals to 1st Responders at Jacksonville Shooting

Blake Bortles Provides Meals to 1st Responders at Jacksonville ShootingAugust 27, 2018
Blake Bortles did his part to assist the first responders from Sunday's shooting in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars quarterback and his foundation provided meals for everyone who was at Jacksonville Landing:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Jaguars QB Blake Bortles and his foundation are providing meals for first responders working at Jacksonville Landing. Bortles wrote a note to first responders in JAX. He paid for meals for everyone on scene at Jacksonville Landing. https://t.co/qwIwfLj87d
Per CNN, a gunman opened fire at a Madden tournament and killed two people before taking his own life. Eleven other people were injured during the attack.
Among the first responders were seven firefighters from the Jacksonville Fire Station 1 who were in the area for training purposes when they noticed a large crowd of people running out of the Landing.
