Logan Paul Wants KSI Boxing Rematch in America After 1st Fight Ended in Draw

Logan Paul was still stewing a day after after KSI earned a majority draw in their highly anticipated fight Saturday in Manchester, England.

One judge ruled KSI the winner 58-57, while the other two judges scored the bout 57-57. Paul thought he was the victor and is eager to commence with the rematch (warning: post contains profanity):

Paul and KSI agreed to a two-fight deal, with the first matchup in KSI's native country and the second on a to-be-determined date in the United States.

During the buildup to Saturday's event, Paul and KSI nearly had a physical altercation at a press conference and exchanged elaborate diss tracks (warning: links contain profanity).

It's anybody's guess as to how they'll raise the bar to generate excitement for their second fight.