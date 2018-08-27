Logan Paul Wants KSI Boxing Rematch in America After 1st Fight Ended in Draw

Logan Paul Wants KSI Boxing Rematch in America After 1st Fight Ended in DrawAugust 27, 2018
Logan Paul was still stewing a day after after KSI earned a majority draw in their highly anticipated fight Saturday in Manchester, England.
One judge ruled KSI the winner 58-57, while the other two judges scored the bout 57-57. Paul thought he was the victor and is eager to commence with the rematch (warning: post contains profanity):
Logan Paul @LoganPaul
after sleeping on it & rewatching the fight... i should’ve won, 4-2. i was the better boxer & athlete but my bitch ass got too tired 😂 idk how KSI’s throw downs & illegal hits AFTER the bell weren’t accounted for in the score BUT doesn’t matter. REMATCH IN AMERICA ASAP 🇺🇸
Paul and KSI agreed to a two-fight deal, with the first matchup in KSI's native country and the second on a to-be-determined date in the United States.
During the buildup to Saturday's event, Paul and KSI nearly had a physical altercation at a press conference and exchanged elaborate diss tracks (warning: links contain profanity).
It's anybody's guess as to how they'll raise the bar to generate excitement for their second fight.
