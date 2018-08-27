Virginia Madden Tournament Bans Guns, Adds Security After Jacksonville Shooting

GIANRIGO MARLETTA/Getty Images

Organizers have banned guns and are adding more security to an upcoming Madden tournament, which will take place a week after a shooting at the Jacksonville, Florida, event left three dead and 11 injured.

A representative for FIAD Entertainment Group, which is running the event, told TMZ Sports the group has been in contact with police and security contractors to ensure the safety of competitors. The tournament is part of the GEXCon event in Dulles, Virginia, this weekend.

Police said David Katz killed two people and injured 11 others before taking his own life at the Madden event last weekend in Jacksonville. Katz was a competitor in the tournament.

The harrowing scene was broadcast live on social media, with many of the gamers broadcasting their games on Twitch and other platforms at the time of the shooting.

"We have got to change," Gov. Rick Scott told reporters Sunday night. "We've got to really stop and say to ourselves: there's something wrong.

"Why are young men willing to give up their life, or why don't they value somebody else's life? We've got to figure this out."

EA Sports, which develops Madden, released a statement calling it "a senseless act of violence."