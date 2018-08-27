Andrew Luck Has 'Minor' Foot Injury, Would Play If There Was a Game

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is suffering from a foot injury, but Colts head coach Frank Reich played down the significance of the problem on Monday.

Luck missed practice Monday as a result of the injury, per the Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer. Reich, however, said the three-time Pro Bowler would be available to play if the Colts had a regular-season game on the docket Sunday, per Fox59's Mike Chappell.

The Colts' final preseason game is Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reich told reporters last week the team's 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers would be the last time the starters stepped on the field before the regular season kicks off.

Luck appeared in each of the Colts' first three preseason contests, going 20-of-32 for 204 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Luck missed all of the 2017 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. He indicated the shoulder isn't bothering him at all as he and the Colts prepare for the regular season.

"I feel great, my shoulder feels awesome, the best it's felt," he said, per ESPN.com's Mike Wells. "I actually feel very good, strong, my shoulder felt alive. I was a little happier with where the ball went when I threw it. I keep feeling and seeing improvement. Keep working at it."

Given his lengthy recovery, Colts fans will always feel a momentary sense of panic whenever they see "Andrew Luck" and "injury" in the same sentence. But it wouldn't appear the seventh-year passer is in jeopardy of missing Indianapolis' Week 1 matchup with the Bengals.