US Open Tennis 2018 Results: No. 1 Simona Halep Upset in Monday's Early Play

Elsa/Getty Images

World No. 1 Simona Halep fell in the first round at the 2018 U.S. Open on Monday as she was defeated 6-2, 6-4 by Estonia's Kaia Kanepi.

The French Open champion looked to have turned the momentum in her favour when she levelled from a double break down to 4-4 in the second set. But she was then broken again before world No. 44 Kanepi secured a momentous triumph.

Per Sports Illustrated, Halep's predecessors as top seed in New York had all enjoyed first-round success, and she now holds an ignominious record:

The Romanian won her first Grand Slam title earlier this year at the French Open and went into the U.S. Open as one of the favourites.

However, she was outclassed by Kanepi at the Louis Armstrong Stadium as she was broken on five occasions.

Halep only had nine winners in the match compared to Kanepi's 26, and she won just six points behind her second serve.

Elsa/Getty Images

She was blown away in the opener, not forcing a single break point on Kanepi's serve and losing her own twice.

The underdog then secured a double break in the second before Halep rallied back to 4-4.

With the momentum back in her favour, it looked as though the 2015 semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows might save herself from a shock exit.

But Kanepi showed huge composure and skill to break again and then serve for the match, and Halep went long with a forehand on match point.