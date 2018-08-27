Marqise Lee to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury, Be Placed on IR by Jaguars

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone confirmed wide receiver Marqise Lee suffered a season-ending knee injury and will be placed on injured reserve.

"Marqise Lee suffered a knee injury and will have surgery. Later today he will be placed on IR," Marrone said Monday.

Lee, 26, injured his knee in Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Safety Damontae Kazee went low as Lee caught a pass, hitting him directly in the leg and buckling his knee.

Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey placed blame for the hit on the NFL's new tackling policy, which penalizes players lowering their helmets to make hits.

"You can't be mad at 27 [Kazee]," Ramsey told reporters. "You have to be mad at the NFL; not mad at them but that is how the rule is. People are scared to tackle normal because I guess they don't want to do helmet-to-helmet and get flagged. That was not even flagged and [you could] potentially get thrown out of the game. Game-changing stuff could happen. You don't really want to blame anyone, but you feel bad for him. I don't know, man, that's just tough to see it happen to one of my teammates, period. But you can't really blame 27."

Lee recorded 56 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. He led the team in receptions and was second behind Keelan Cole in yardage.

The Jags will foist more responsibility on offseason signing Donte Moncrief and Cole with Lee out of the lineup. Dede Westbrook, a 2017 fourth-round pick, will also likely see increased work.