Fitness Coach Matt James Is Using the World as His Personal Gym

The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Messy > Messi at the Swamp Soccer World Championships 'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records Competitive Jumprope Takes Playground Games to the Extreme Mo'Ne Davis Is Now an Ankle-Breaking Baller Paralyzed Race Car Driver Tearing It Up on the Tracks How Soccer Stars Spent the Summer Playing American Sports Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Frolf Growing Rapidly Worldwide Get Weird at the World Alternative Games 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' HBD TB12! 🎉 #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 Check Out the Dodgeball World Championship 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Right Arrow Icon

Former Rugby player and current fitness coach Matt James is getting fit using anything he can lift. Watch the video above to see him take outdoors activity to the extreme

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.