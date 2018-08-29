Fantasy Football 2018 Big Board: Latest Rankings at End of NFL PreseasonAugust 29, 2018
Fantasy Football 2018 Big Board: Latest Rankings at End of NFL Preseason
The final Big Board of the NFL preseason doesn't mark the end of change around the league.
Even though the final exhibition game typically doesn't mean anything to the top fantasy producers, there's still more than a week to go before the regular season kicks off Sept. 6 in Philadelphia.
Between now and then, we'll hopefully learn more about the significant injuries with the most fantasy impact. Obviously, you're hoping for good news, but teams have no responsibility to give out any official information. That won't come until the first practice reports in the days leading up to Week 1.
Be prepared to see a few surprising names limited or completely out of practice. Teams can't hide injuries in the regular season the way they do in the preseason. An issue that seemed minor may draw the questionable tag for the regular-season opener. For instance, we can only assume Le'Veon Bell is ready for Week 1 after staying away from the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second straight preseason.
In addition to injury news, pay attention to final cuts on Sept. 1. It's unlikely you'll have to worry about any major shake-ups to your fantasy roster as a result, but trades are a possibility.
If a team is looking for help at a position of need, it may call around to see who's on the chopping block in order to work out a deal that can benefit both squads. The New England Patriots are a team to watch because of their lack of depth at wide receiver.
My rankings will update again before the start of the regular season, so you can bookmark this page to see the latest changes at any given point in the next week. While this article focuses on points-per-reception formats, that bookmark provides my rankings for PPR, standard and half-PPR scoring systems.
Note: All average-draft-position (ADP) data and fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.
Top 100
A final look at the ADP data reveals the first 100 picks are comprised of 10 quarterbacks, 39 running backs, 41 wide receivers and 10 tight ends, which is no real change from last week. If you expand to the top 115 picks, 15 QBs are off the board. Last week, the first 100 picks consisted of 10 QBs, 38 RBs, 42 WRs and 10 TEs.
After three preseason games, look at the following breakdown of the best and worst situations around the league. Consider this a way to break a tie between potential draft picks. The in-between group shows teams on the rise after less than ideal fantasy situations in 2017.
Most fantasy-friendly based on talent, coaching and volume:
Teams that should improve based on talent, coaching and volume but still have some questions:
Teams you might want to avoid based on talent, coaching and volume:
2018 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Notable Changes in Rankings
9. Andrew Luck (down one spot)
A week ago, Luck moved up a spot, but this week, he comes back down a slot. Truthfully, it's been tough to project Luck. From 2013-16, he was a top-four fantasy QB three times, so his ceiling is high. Or should that be was high?
After losing all of 2017 because of complications with his shoulder injury, we don't know if he can be the same player. While he's avoiding any setbacks related to his arm, he's clearly working back his way into game form. The preseason can only tell us so much, especially if Luck is intentionally holding back something.
According to Mike Wells of ESPN.com, head coach Frank Reich said Luck suffered a "minor" foot injury while scrambling during the team's third preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Reich downplayed the injury, but you should never assume anything with health, especially after the Colts tried to minimize Luck's arm issues last year.
Luck has a high enough football IQ to make up for a small dip in physical ability. Building in some regression from his best finishes, Luck settles in at No. 9.
Targets Based on Value
Philip Rivers, LAC
Current ADP: 111.8/QB14
Last Week's ADP: 113.2/QB14
My Ranking: QB11 (no change)
Jared Goff, LAR
Current ADP: 122/QB16
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: QB13 (no change)
Overvalued Players
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
Current ADP: 104/QB11
Last Week's ADP: 103.6/QB11
My Ranking: QB14 (no change)
Potential Sleepers
Eli Manning
Current ADP: 176.8/QB23
Last Week's ADP: 176/QB25
My Ranking: QB20 (up one spot)
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
Current ADP: 165/QB22
Last Week's ADP: 157.6/QB21
My Ranking: QB21 (down one spot)
Other Names to Monitor
Carson Wentz
Current ADP: 74.2/QB7
Last Week's ADP: 70.4/QB6
My Ranking: QB5 (no change)
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Sunday that Wentz still isn't cleared for contact, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. At this point, it's fair to question his availability for Week 1, which comes in eight days for the Eagles. Even if he misses a game or two, Wentz can be a top fantasy QB, although his slip down draft boards is understandable.
2018 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (Team/Bye)
|Tier 1
|1
|Aaron Rodgers GB (7)
|2
|Deshaun Watson HOU (10)
|3
|Russell Wilson SEA (7)
|4
|Tom Brady NE (11)
|Tier 2
|5
|Carson Wentz PHI (9)
|6
|Cam Newton CAR (4)
|Tier 3
|7
|Kirk Cousins MIN (10)
|8
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT (7)
|9
|Andrew Luck IND (9)
|10
|Drew Brees NO (6)
|11
|Philip Rivers LAC (8)
|12
|Matthew Stafford DET (6)
|13
|Jared Goff LAR (12)
|14
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF (11)
|15
|Matt Ryan ATL (8)
|Tier 4
|16
|Marcus Mariota TEN (8)
|17
|Patrick Mahomes KC (12)
|18
|Alex Smith WAS (4)
|19
|Dak Prescott DAL (8)
|20
|Eli Manning NYG (9)
|Tier 5
|21
|Mitchell Trubisky CHI (5)
|22
|Case Keenum DEN (10)
|23
|Derek Carr OAK (7)
|Tier 6
|24
|Ryan Tannehill MIA (11)
|25
|Blake Bortles JAC (9)
|26
|Andy Dalton CIN (9)
|27
|Jameis Winston TB (5)
|28
|Joe Flacco BAL (10)
|29
|Sam Darnold NYJ (11)
|30
|Sam Bradford ARI (9)
|31
|Baker Mayfield CLE (11)
|32
|Josh Allen BUF (11)
|33
|Josh McCown NYJ (11)
|34
|Tyrod Taylor CLE (11)
|35
|Josh Rosen ARI (9)
|36
|Ryan Fitzpatrick TB (5)
|37
|Lamar Jackson BAL (10)
|38
|AJ McCarron BUF (11)
Running Backs
Notable Changes in Rankings
2. Le'Veon Bell, PIT (up one spot)
3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (down one spot)
Both Bell and Elliott are clearly in the elite tier of fantasy running backs, so there isn't much to separate the two. However, while Bell continues to stay away from the Steelers (and unnecessary contact), Elliott and the Cowboys are learning just how costly the preseason can be.
With left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and right guard Zack Martin (knee) already battling injuries, center Travis Frederick revealed he has Guillain Barre Syndrome (an autoimmune disease). There is no timetable for Frederick's return, so Elliott's offensive line is a point of concern heading into the season. Elliott has the talent to overcome these issues, but it's better to slip him behind Bell in the rankings.
15. Jordan Howard, CHI (up one spot)
27. Tarik Cohen, CHI (down three spots)
While confidence remains high that Cohen will play a more consistent role in the Chicago Bears offense this season, his ceiling dropped a bit when head coach Matt Nagy revealed plans for Howard. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy said the Bears will "do different things" with Howard, including keeping "him on the field on third down."
Howard doesn't have the best hands, which was reason enough to believe Cohen would have a bigger presence in the passing game. Nagy's comments indicate a commitment to Howard as more than a one-dimensional threat on the ground. If the Bears stick with this plan, snaps and volume may not be as readily available for Cohen.
Targets Based on Value
Mark Ingram, NO
Current ADP: 53.4/RB23
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: RB17 (no change)
Dion Lewis, TEN
Current ADP: 57.4/RB24
Last Week's ADP: 58.4/RB26
My Ranking: RB18 (no change)
Tarik Cohen, CHI
Current ADP: 81.4/RB33
Last Week's ADP: 79/RB32
My Ranking: RB27 (down three spots)
Duke Johnson, CLE
Current ADP: 85.4/RB35
Last Week's ADP: 86.6/RB35
My Ranking: RB28 (up one spot)
Jamaal Williams, GB
Current ADP: 89.6/RB37
Last Week's ADP: 92.2/RB38
My Ranking: RB35 (down one spot)
Overvalued Players
Derrick Henry, TEN
Current ADP: 41.4/RB19
Last Week's ADP: 40.8/RB18
My Ranking: RB32 (up one spot)
Kenyan Drake, MIA
Current ADP: 37.4/RB17
Last Week's ADP: 38.8/RB17
My Ranking: RB23 (up three spots)
Potential Sleepers
Corey Clement, PHI
Current ADP: 139.3/RB51
Last Week's ADP: 132.5/RB47
My Ranking: RB39 (no change)
Other Names to Monitor
Rashaad Penny, SEA
Current ADP: 75.8/RB30
Last Week's ADP: 55.6/RB24
My Ranking: RB31 (down four spots)
Chris Carson, SEA
Current ADP: 96.2/RB38
Last Week's ADP: 117/2/RB42
My Ranking: RB34 (up seven spots)
Moving Penny and Carson closer together is an acknowledgement that Carson has stuck on top of the team's depth chart throughout the preseason, which is where he will remain when the Seahawks move to the regular season. This situation could be a fantasy headache.
Ronald Jones, TB
Current ADP: 82.4/RB34
Last Week's ADP: 57.4/RB25
My Ranking: RB46 (down 14 spots)
Peyton Barber, TB
Current ADP: 121/RB43
Last Week's ADP: 154.8/RB55
My Ranking: RB38 (up 11 spots)
Jones hasn't been impressive at all in the preseason, so while Barber has been solid, this is more about the rookie not pushing for the starting job. Unlike in Seattle with Penny and Carson, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have standout talent in their backfield. Jones has a long way to go to make a fantasy impact.
2018 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Notable Changes in Rankings
9. Doug Baldwin, SEA (up one spot)
With enough positive news about Baldwin's knee injury, he earns a bump up the rankings into the bottom of the WR1 tier. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Baldwin is "clearly close to coming back fully." The Seahawks took their time with Baldwin and held him out of preseason action with the intent to get him ready for Week 1's game against the Denver Broncos. He is on track to hit that goal.
26. Nelson Agholor, PHI (up one spot)
27. Alshon Jeffery, PHI (down three spots)
Jeffery remains on the physically unable to perform list in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Even if the Eagles take him off the PUP before the season begins, it doesn't rule out sitting Jeffery until he's healthy enough to play.
Meanwhile, Agholor returned to practice Sunday after a lower-body injury sidelined him for almost three weeks, according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports. Even if Wentz isn't ready for Week 1, Jeffery's status also remains in doubt, which would make Agholor the team's top wide receiver. That has significant fantasy value on such a good squad.
Targets Based on Value
Demaryius Thomas, DEN
Current ADP: 43.2/WR18
Last Week's ADP: 42.6/WR18
My Ranking: WR12 (no change)
Chris Hogan, NE
Current ADP: 57.4/WR25
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: WR21 (no change)
Marquise Goodwin, SF
Current ADP: 69.6/WR29
Last Week's ADP: 74.8/WR30
My Ranking: WR23 (no change)
Nelson Agholor, PHI
Current ADP: 109.8/WR44
Last Week's ADP: 108.4/WR44
My Ranking: WR26 (up one spot)
Overvalued Players
Tyreek Hill, KC
Current ADP: 27.2/WR10
Last Week's ADP: 28.6/WR10
My Ranking: WR22 (no change)
Amari Cooper, OAK
Current ADP: 36/WR16
Last Week's ADP: 36/WR16
My Ranking: WR29 (down one spot)
Michael Crabtree, BAL
Current ADP: 67.4/WR28
Last Week's ADP: 67.4/WR28
My Ranking: WR41 (no change)
Potential Sleepers
Kenny Stills, MIA
Current ADP: 119.6/WR46
Last Week's ADP: 124.6/WR48
My Ranking: WR42 (no change)
According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, head coach Adam Gase said DeVante Parker still can't catch a ball because of his broken finger, and his availability for Week 1's game against the Tennessee Titans is in question. Another negative report for Parker should make it that much easier to draft Stills with confidence.
Paul Richardson, WAS
Current ADP: 170.5/WR63
Last Week's ADP: 167.8/WR61
My Ranking: WR48 (no change)
Other Names to Monitor
Josh Gordon, CLE
Current ADP: 48/WR23
Last Week's ADP: 52/WR23
My Ranking: WR37 (down one spot)
Head coach Hue Jackson told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that Gordon would play but not start in Week 1's game against the Steelers. The team is easing back Gordon after his extended absence and minor hamstring injury. There's no discount on Gordon's draft value with an ADP that puts him in the fourth or fifth round.
Keelan Cole, JAC
Current ADP: 171.3/WR64
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: WR47 (up 34 spots)
Dede Westbrook, JAC
Current ADP: 175/WR65
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: WR60 (up 22 spots)
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee to a season-ending knee injury, so their depth will be tested. Cole gets the biggest boost. He was already starting alongside Lee, so he moves into the team's WR1 spot. The presence of quarterback Blake Bortles will limit the excitement for any Jaguars wide receiver, but there's no doubt opportunities will be available in Lee's absence.
2018 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Notable Changes in Rankings
None of note.
Targets Based on Value
Jack Doyle, IND
Current ADP: 109/TE11
Last Week's ADP: 111.6/TE11
My Ranking: TE9 (no change)
Overvalued Players
Evan Engram, NYG
Current ADP: 66.6/TE6
Last Week's ADP: 61.6/TE6
My Ranking: TE8 (no change)
Engram suffered a concussion in the team's Week 3 preseason game against the Jets, so keep an eye on his status. No timetable can be assumed with concussions.
Jordan Reed, WAS
Current ADP: 87.8/TE9
Last Week's ADP: 87/TE9
My Ranking: TE12 (up one spot)
The Washington Redskins have been playing it safe with Reed and didn't use him in any preseason games. According to head coach Jay Gruden, Reed is "on pace" for Week 1, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Unfortunately, there's no discount on his draft value despite his injury history.
Potential Sleepers
David Njoku, CLE
Current ADP: 112/TE12
Last Week's ADP: 113/TE12
My Ranking: TE10 (no change)
Trey Burton, CHI
Current ADP: 88.6/TE10
Last Week's ADP: 97/TE10
My Ranking: TE11 (no change)
Other Names to Monitor
George Kittle, SF
Current ADP: 135/TE13
Last Week's ADP: 133/TE13
My Ranking: TE13 (down one spot)
The 49ers haven't provided much on Kittle's recovery from a shoulder injury, other than the initial goal of getting him back by Week 1's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Luckily, he won't cost you anything more than a 10th-round pick, so the risk is minimal.
2018 Tight End PPR Rankings
Defenses/Kickers
Defenses
Don't bother taking a defense until the final two rounds. Instead of taking the top defense earlier, use that pick to build depth at another position. You can ignore defenses if you're not required to draft one, just as long as you pick up one for Week 1.
Streaming defenses is a wise strategy, as it comes down to targeting the best matchups. You can begin streaming right out of your draft by going after the Baltimore Ravens defense, which has a great matchup at home against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints are another good target, as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in their opener Sept. 9.
Kickers
Kickers are never a priority.
You should look for accuracy and opportunity when finding one, although this is a position to stream by attacking the waiver wire. Bypass the position if you don't have to select a kicker in your draft. You are much better off taking a shot on a skill player and making a call on a kicker closer to Week 1.