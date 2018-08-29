Fantasy Football 2018 Big Board: Latest Rankings at End of NFL Preseason

0 of 6

The final Big Board of the NFL preseason doesn't mark the end of change around the league.

Even though the final exhibition game typically doesn't mean anything to the top fantasy producers, there's still more than a week to go before the regular season kicks off Sept. 6 in Philadelphia.

Between now and then, we'll hopefully learn more about the significant injuries with the most fantasy impact. Obviously, you're hoping for good news, but teams have no responsibility to give out any official information. That won't come until the first practice reports in the days leading up to Week 1.

Be prepared to see a few surprising names limited or completely out of practice. Teams can't hide injuries in the regular season the way they do in the preseason. An issue that seemed minor may draw the questionable tag for the regular-season opener. For instance, we can only assume Le'Veon Bell is ready for Week 1 after staying away from the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second straight preseason.

In addition to injury news, pay attention to final cuts on Sept. 1. It's unlikely you'll have to worry about any major shake-ups to your fantasy roster as a result, but trades are a possibility.

If a team is looking for help at a position of need, it may call around to see who's on the chopping block in order to work out a deal that can benefit both squads. The New England Patriots are a team to watch because of their lack of depth at wide receiver.

My rankings will update again before the start of the regular season, so you can bookmark this page to see the latest changes at any given point in the next week. While this article focuses on points-per-reception formats, that bookmark provides my rankings for PPR, standard and half-PPR scoring systems.

Note: All average-draft-position (ADP) data and fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.