Fantasy Football 2018 Big Board: Latest Rankings at End of NFL Preseason

Matt Camp@TheMattCampFantasy Football Lead WriterAugust 29, 2018

    Despite his absence from the Steelers, Le'Veon Bell remains an option at the top of the draft.
    The final Big Board of the NFL preseason doesn't mark the end of change around the league. 

    Even though the final exhibition game typically doesn't mean anything to the top fantasy producers, there's still more than a week to go before the regular season kicks off Sept. 6 in Philadelphia.

    Between now and then, we'll hopefully learn more about the significant injuries with the most fantasy impact. Obviously, you're hoping for good news, but teams have no responsibility to give out any official information. That won't come until the first practice reports in the days leading up to Week 1.

    Be prepared to see a few surprising names limited or completely out of practice. Teams can't hide injuries in the regular season the way they do in the preseason. An issue that seemed minor may draw the questionable tag for the regular-season opener. For instance, we can only assume Le'Veon Bell is ready for Week 1 after staying away from the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second straight preseason. 

    In addition to injury news, pay attention to final cuts on Sept. 1. It's unlikely you'll have to worry about any major shake-ups to your fantasy roster as a result, but trades are a possibility.

    If a team is looking for help at a position of need, it may call around to see who's on the chopping block in order to work out a deal that can benefit both squads. The New England Patriots are a team to watch because of their lack of depth at wide receiver. 

    My rankings will update again before the start of the regular season, so you can bookmark this page to see the latest changes at any given point in the next week. While this article focuses on points-per-reception formats, that bookmark provides my rankings for PPR, standard and half-PPR scoring systems.

                                        

    Note: All average-draft-position (ADP) data and fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

Top 100

    The Packers offense gets a boost from the return of Aaron Rodgers.
    A final look at the ADP data reveals the first 100 picks are comprised of 10 quarterbacks, 39 running backs, 41 wide receivers and 10 tight ends, which is no real change from last week. If you expand to the top 115 picks, 15 QBs are off the board. Last week, the first 100 picks consisted of 10 QBs, 38 RBs, 42 WRs and 10 TEs.      

    After three preseason games, look at the following breakdown of the best and worst situations around the league. Consider this a way to break a tie between potential draft picks. The in-between group shows teams on the rise after less than ideal fantasy situations in 2017. 

    Most fantasy-friendly based on talent, coaching and volume:

    • Atlanta Falcons
    • Green Bay Packers
    • Los Angeles Chargers
    • Los Angeles Rams
    • Minnesota Vikings
    • New England Patriots
    • New Orleans Saints
    • Philadelphia Eagles
    • Pittsburgh Steelers

    Teams that should improve based on talent, coaching and volume but still have some questions:

    • Chicago Bears
    • Indianapolis Colts
    • New York Giants 

    Teams you might want to avoid based on talent, coaching and volume:

    • Arizona Cardinals
    • Baltimore Ravens
    • Buffalo Bills
    • Miami Dolphins
    • New York Jets

                                     

    2018 Top 100 PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Todd Gurley LAR (12)
    2Le'Veon Bell PIT (7)
    3Antonio Brown PIT (7)
    4Ezekiel Elliott DAL (8)
    5David Johnson ARI (9)
    6Alvin Kamara NO (6)
    7Odell Beckham Jr. NYG (9)
    8DeAndre Hopkins HOU (10)
    9Kareem Hunt KC (12)
    10Saquon Barkley NYG (9)
    11Leonard Fournette JAC (9)
    12Michael Thomas NO (6)
    13Julio Jones ATL (8)
    14Melvin Gordon LAC (8)
    15Keenan Allen LAC (8)
    16Davante Adams GB (7)
    17Christian McCaffrey CAR (4)
    18Dalvin Cook MIN (10)
    19A.J. Green CIN (9)
    20Joe Mixon CIN (9)
    21Devonta Freeman ATL (8)
    22Doug Baldwin SEA (7)
    23Rob Gronkowski NE (11)
    24T.Y. Hilton IND (9)
    25Jerick McKinnon SF (11)
    26Mike Evans TB (5)
    27Travis Kelce KC (12)
    28Demaryius Thomas DEN (10)
    29Adam Thielen MIN (10)
    30Stefon Diggs MIN (10)
    31Zach Ertz PHI (9)
    32Jordan Howard CHI (5)
    33Golden Tate DET (6)
    34Jarvis Landry CLE (11)
    35Larry Fitzgerald ARI (9)
    36JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (7)
    37LeSean McCoy BUF (11)
    38Mark Ingram II NO (6)
    39Dion Lewis TEN (8)
    40Allen Robinson CHI (5)
    41Marvin Jones Jr. DET (6)
    42Chris Hogan NE (11)
    43Tyreek Hill KC (12)
    44Alex Collins BAL (10)
    45Jay Ajayi PHI (9)
    46Marquise Goodwin SF (11)
    47Brandin Cooks LAR (12)
    48Emmanuel Sanders DEN (10)
    49Aaron Rodgers GB (7)
    50Deshaun Watson HOU (10)
    51Nelson Agholor PHI (9)
    52Lamar Miller HOU (10)
    53Russell Wilson SEA (7)
    54Alshon Jeffery PHI (9)
    55Tom Brady NE (11)
    56Royce Freeman DEN (10)
    57Jamison Crowder WAS (4)
    58Kenyan Drake MIA (11)
    59Chris Thompson WAS (4)
    60Sony Michel NE (11)
    61Tevin Coleman ATL (8)
    62Amari Cooper OAK (7)
    63Pierre Garcon SF (11)
    64Greg Olsen CAR (4)
    65Carson Wentz PHI (9)
    66Cam Newton CAR (4)
    67Jimmy Graham GB (7)
    68Corey Davis TEN (8)
    69Sammy Watkins KC (12)
    70Cooper Kupp LAR (12)
    71Julian Edelman NE (11)
    72Tarik Cohen CHI (5)
    73Duke Johnson CLE (11)
    74Rex Burkhead NE (11)
    75Devin Funchess CAR (4)
    76Delanie Walker TEN (8)
    77Robert Woods LAR (12)
    78Kyle Rudolph MIN (10)
    79Evan Engram NYG (9)
    80Josh Gordon CLE (11)
    81Ben Roethlisberger PIT (7)
    82Kirk Cousins MIN (10)
    83Marshawn Lynch OAK (7)
    84Rashaad Penny SEA (7)
    85Jordy Nelson OAK (7)
    86Will Fuller V HOU (10)
    87Drew Brees NO (6)
    88Randall Cobb GB (7)
    89Derrick Henry TEN (8)
    90Carlos Hyde CLE (11)
    91Chris Carson SEA (7)
    92Jamaal Williams GB (7)
    93Michael Crabtree BAL (10)
    94Kenny Stills MIA (11)
    95Robby Anderson NYJ (11)
    96Sterling Shepard NYG (9)
    97Kelvin Benjamin BUF (11)
    98Kerryon Johnson DET (6)
    99Philip Rivers LAC (8)
    100Andrew Luck IND (9)

Quarterbacks

    It's fair to wonder if Carson Wentz will be ready for Week 1.
    Notable Changes in Rankings 

    9. Andrew Luck (down one spot)

    A week ago, Luck moved up a spot, but this week, he comes back down a slot. Truthfully, it's been tough to project Luck. From 2013-16, he was a top-four fantasy QB three times, so his ceiling is high. Or should that be was high? 

    After losing all of 2017 because of complications with his shoulder injury, we don't know if he can be the same player. While he's avoiding any setbacks related to his arm, he's clearly working back his way into game form. The preseason can only tell us so much, especially if Luck is intentionally holding back something.

    According to Mike Wells of ESPN.com, head coach Frank Reich said Luck suffered a "minor" foot injury while scrambling during the team's third preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Reich downplayed the injury, but you should never assume anything with health, especially after the Colts tried to minimize Luck's arm issues last year. 

    Luck has a high enough football IQ to make up for a small dip in physical ability. Building in some regression from his best finishes, Luck settles in at No. 9.

                

    Targets Based on Value 

    Philip Rivers, LAC

    Current ADP: 111.8/QB14

    Last Week's ADP: 113.2/QB14

    My Ranking: QB11 (no change)

                           

    Jared Goff, LAR

    Current ADP: 122/QB16

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: QB13 (no change)

    Overvalued Players

    Jimmy Garoppolo, SF

    Current ADP: 104/QB11

    Last Week's ADP: 103.6/QB11

    My Ranking: QB14 (no change)

                                            

    Potential Sleepers 

    Eli Manning

    Current ADP: 176.8/QB23

    Last Week's ADP: 176/QB25

    My Ranking: QB20 (up one spot)

                               

    Mitchell Trubisky, CHI

    Current ADP: 165/QB22

    Last Week's ADP: 157.6/QB21

    My Ranking: QB21 (down one spot)

                                 

    Other Names to Monitor 

    Carson Wentz

    Current ADP: 74.2/QB7

    Last Week's ADP: 70.4/QB6

    My Ranking: QB5 (no change)

    Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Sunday that Wentz still isn't cleared for contact, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. At this point, it's fair to question his availability for Week 1, which comes in eight days for the Eagles. Even if he misses a game or two, Wentz can be a top fantasy QB, although his slip down draft boards is understandable.

                                 

    2018 Quarterback Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    Tier 1
    1Aaron Rodgers GB (7)
    2Deshaun Watson HOU (10)
    3Russell Wilson SEA (7)
    4Tom Brady NE (11)
    Tier 2
    5Carson Wentz PHI (9)
    6Cam Newton CAR (4)
    Tier 3
    7Kirk Cousins MIN (10)
    8Ben Roethlisberger PIT (7)
    9Andrew Luck IND (9)
    10Drew Brees NO (6)
    11Philip Rivers LAC (8)
    12Matthew Stafford DET (6)
    13Jared Goff LAR (12)
    14Jimmy Garoppolo SF (11)
    15Matt Ryan ATL (8)
    Tier 4
    16Marcus Mariota TEN (8)
    17Patrick Mahomes KC (12)
    18Alex Smith WAS (4)
    19Dak Prescott DAL (8)
    20Eli Manning NYG (9)
    Tier 5
    21Mitchell Trubisky CHI (5)
    22Case Keenum DEN (10)
    23Derek Carr OAK (7)
    Tier 6
    24Ryan Tannehill MIA (11)
    25Blake Bortles JAC (9)
    26Andy Dalton CIN (9)
    27Jameis Winston TB (5)
    28Joe Flacco BAL (10)
    29Sam Darnold NYJ (11)
    30Sam Bradford ARI (9)
    31Baker Mayfield CLE (11)
    32Josh Allen BUF (11)
    33Josh McCown NYJ (11)
    34Tyrod Taylor CLE (11)
    35Josh Rosen ARI (9)
    36Ryan Fitzpatrick TB (5)
    37Lamar Jackson BAL (10)
    38AJ McCarron BUF (11)
     

Running Backs

    Can Ezekiel Elliott overcome the offensive line injuries in Dallas?
    Notable Changes in Rankings 

    2. Le'Veon Bell, PIT (up one spot)

    3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (down one spot)

    Both Bell and Elliott are clearly in the elite tier of fantasy running backs, so there isn't much to separate the two. However, while Bell continues to stay away from the Steelers (and unnecessary contact), Elliott and the Cowboys are learning just how costly the preseason can be. 

    With left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and right guard Zack Martin (knee) already battling injuries, center Travis Frederick revealed he has Guillain Barre Syndrome (an autoimmune disease). There is no timetable for Frederick's return, so Elliott's offensive line is a point of concern heading into the season. Elliott has the talent to overcome these issues, but it's better to slip him behind Bell in the rankings.

                                               

    15. Jordan Howard, CHI (up one spot)

    27. Tarik Cohen, CHI (down three spots)

    While confidence remains high that Cohen will play a more consistent role in the Chicago Bears offense this season, his ceiling dropped a bit when head coach Matt Nagy revealed plans for Howard. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy said the Bears will "do different things" with Howard, including keeping "him on the field on third down." 

    Howard doesn't have the best hands, which was reason enough to believe Cohen would have a bigger presence in the passing game. Nagy's comments indicate a commitment to Howard as more than a one-dimensional threat on the ground. If the Bears stick with this plan, snaps and volume may not be as readily available for Cohen.

                                         

    Targets Based on Value 

    Mark Ingram, NO

    Current ADP: 53.4/RB23

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: RB17 (no change)

                          

    Dion Lewis, TEN

    Current ADP: 57.4/RB24

    Last Week's ADP: 58.4/RB26

    My Ranking: RB18 (no change)

                           

    Tarik Cohen, CHI

    Current ADP: 81.4/RB33

    Last Week's ADP: 79/RB32

    My Ranking: RB27 (down three spots)

                                 

    Duke Johnson, CLE

    Current ADP: 85.4/RB35

    Last Week's ADP: 86.6/RB35

    My Ranking: RB28 (up one spot)

                                   

    Jamaal Williams, GB

    Current ADP: 89.6/RB37

    Last Week's ADP: 92.2/RB38

    My Ranking: RB35 (down one spot)

                                  

    Overvalued Players 

    Derrick Henry, TEN

    Current ADP: 41.4/RB19

    Last Week's ADP: 40.8/RB18

    My Ranking: RB32 (up one spot)

                             

    Kenyan Drake, MIA

    Current ADP: 37.4/RB17

    Last Week's ADP: 38.8/RB17

    My Ranking: RB23 (up three spots)

                                

    Potential Sleepers 

    Corey Clement, PHI

    Current ADP: 139.3/RB51

    Last Week's ADP: 132.5/RB47

    My Ranking: RB39 (no change)

                                          

    Other Names to Monitor 

    Rashaad Penny, SEA

    Current ADP: 75.8/RB30

    Last Week's ADP: 55.6/RB24

    My Ranking: RB31 (down four spots)

                                                                                     

    Chris Carson, SEA

    Current ADP: 96.2/RB38

    Last Week's ADP: 117/2/RB42

    My Ranking: RB34 (up seven spots)

    Moving Penny and Carson closer together is an acknowledgement that Carson has stuck on top of the team's depth chart throughout the preseason, which is where he will remain when the Seahawks move to the regular season. This situation could be a fantasy headache.

                                       

    Ronald Jones, TB

    Current ADP: 82.4/RB34

    Last Week's ADP: 57.4/RB25

    My Ranking: RB46 (down 14 spots)

                                     

    Peyton Barber, TB

    Current ADP: 121/RB43

    Last Week's ADP: 154.8/RB55

    My Ranking: RB38 (up 11 spots)

    Jones hasn't been impressive at all in the preseason, so while Barber has been solid, this is more about the rookie not pushing for the starting job. Unlike in Seattle with Penny and Carson, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have standout talent in their backfield. Jones has a long way to go to make a fantasy impact.

                               

    2018 Running Back PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    Tier 1
    1Todd Gurley LAR (12)
    2Le'Veon Bell PIT (7)
    3Ezekiel Elliott DAL (8)
    4David Johnson ARI (9)
    Tier 2
    5Alvin Kamara NO (6)
    6Kareem Hunt KC (12)
    7Saquon Barkley NYG (9)
    8Leonard Fournette JAC (9)
    9Melvin Gordon LAC (8)
    Tier 3
    10Christian McCaffrey CAR (4)
    11Dalvin Cook MIN (10)
    12Joe Mixon CIN (9)
    13Devonta Freeman ATL (8)
    Tier 4
    14Jerick McKinnon SF (11)
    15Jordan Howard CHI (5)
    16LeSean McCoy BUF (11)
    17Mark Ingram NO (6)
    Tier 5
    18Dion Lewis TEN (8)
    19Alex Collins BAL (10)
    20Jay Ajayi PHI (9)
    21Lamar Miller HOU (10)
    Tier 6
    22Royce Freeman DEN (10)
    23Kenyan Drake MIA (11)
    24Chris Thompson WAS (4)
    25Sony Michel NE (11)
    26Tevin Coleman ATL (8)
    27Tarik Cohen CHI (5)
    28Duke Johnson CLE (11)
    29Rex Burkhead NE (11)
    Tier 7
    30Marshawn Lynch OAK (7)
    31Rashaad Penny SEA (7)
    32Derrick Henry TEN (8)
    33Carlos Hyde CLE (11)
    34Chris Carson SEA (7)
    35Jamaal Williams GB (7)
    36Kerryon Johnson DET (6)
    37Theo Riddick DET (6)
    38Peyton Barber TB (5)
    39Corey Clement PHI (9)
    Tier 8
    40Isaiah Crowell NYJ (11)
    41James White NE (11)
    42Aaron Jones GB (7)
    43Giovani Bernard CIN (9)
    44Bilal Powell NYJ (11)
    45Ty Montgomery GB (7)
    46Ronald Jones TB (5)
    47Javorius Allen BAL (10)
    48Austin Ekeler LAC (8)
    49Devontae Booker DEN (10)
    50Marlon Mack IND (9)
    51T.J. Yeldon JAC (9)
    52Nick Chubb CLE (11)
    53LeGarrette Blount DET (6)
    54Adrian Peterson WAS (4)
    55Jordan Wilkins IND (9)
    56Kyle Juszczyk SF (11)
    57C.J. Anderson CAR (4)
    58Elijah McGuire NYJ (11)
    59Kalen Ballage MIA (11)
    60Wayne Gallman NYG (9)
    61Matt Breida SF (11)
    62Jalen Richard OAK (7)
    63Doug Martin OAK (7)
    64Latavius Murray MIN (10)
    65Darren Sproles PHI (9)
    66Spencer Ware KC (12)
    67Nyheim Hines IND (9)
    68Travaris Cadet BUF (11)
    69Frank Gore MIA (11)
    70Alfred Blue HOU (10)
    71De'Angelo Henderson DEN (10)
    72Wendell Smallwood PHI (9)
    73Kenneth Dixon BAL (10)
    74John Kelly LAR (12)
    75Elijhaa Penny ARI (9)
    76Robert Turbin IND (9)
    77Chris Ivory BUF (11)
    78Samaje Perine WAS (4)
    79Rod Smith DAL (8)
    80Chase Edmonds ARI (9)
    81D'Onta Foreman HOU (10)
    82Corey Grant JAC (9)
    83Jeremy Hill NE (11)
    84Chris Warren III OAK (7)
    85Charcandrick West NYJ (11)
    86Justin Jackson LAC (8)
    87Damien Williams KC (12)
    88James Conner PIT (7)
    89Malcolm Brown LAR (12)
    90Jonathan Stewart NYG (9)
    91Jacquizz Rodgers TB (5)
    92Ameer Abdullah DET (6)
    93J.D. McKissic SEA (7)
    94Benny Cunningham CHI (5)
    95C.J. Prosise SEA (7)
    96Robert Kelley WAS (4)
    97Jonathan Williams NO (6)
    98Bo Scarbrough DAL (8)
    99Mark Walton CIN (9)
    100Alfred Morris SF (11)
    101Ito Smith ATL (8)
    102Mike Gillislee NE (11)
    103Mike Davis SEA (7)
    104Cameron Artis-Payne CAR (4)
    105Christine Michael IND (9)
     

Wide Receivers

    Nelson Agholor might be the top WR in Philadelphia.
    Notable Changes in Rankings 

    9. Doug Baldwin, SEA (up one spot)

    With enough positive news about Baldwin's knee injury, he earns a bump up the rankings into the bottom of the WR1 tier. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Baldwin is "clearly close to coming back fully." The Seahawks took their time with Baldwin and held him out of preseason action with the intent to get him ready for Week 1's game against the Denver Broncos. He is on track to hit that goal.

                                      

    26. Nelson Agholor, PHI (up one spot)

    27. Alshon Jeffery, PHI (down three spots)

    Jeffery remains on the physically unable to perform list in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Even if the Eagles take him off the PUP before the season begins, it doesn't rule out sitting Jeffery until he's healthy enough to play. 

    Meanwhile, Agholor returned to practice Sunday after a lower-body injury sidelined him for almost three weeks, according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports. Even if Wentz isn't ready for Week 1, Jeffery's status also remains in doubt, which would make Agholor the team's top wide receiver. That has significant fantasy value on such a good squad.

                                                

    Targets Based on Value 

    Demaryius Thomas, DEN

    Current ADP: 43.2/WR18

    Last Week's ADP: 42.6/WR18

    My Ranking: WR12 (no change)

                                   

    Chris Hogan, NE

    Current ADP: 57.4/WR25

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: WR21 (no change)

                                      

    Marquise Goodwin, SF

    Current ADP: 69.6/WR29

    Last Week's ADP: 74.8/WR30

    My Ranking: WR23 (no change)

                                                

    Nelson Agholor, PHI

    Current ADP: 109.8/WR44

    Last Week's ADP: 108.4/WR44

    My Ranking: WR26 (up one spot)

                                         

    Overvalued Players

    Tyreek Hill, KC

    Current ADP: 27.2/WR10

    Last Week's ADP: 28.6/WR10

    My Ranking: WR22 (no change)

                                        

    Amari Cooper, OAK

    Current ADP: 36/WR16

    Last Week's ADP: 36/WR16

    My Ranking: WR29 (down one spot)

                             

    Michael Crabtree, BAL

    Current ADP: 67.4/WR28

    Last Week's ADP: 67.4/WR28

    My Ranking: WR41 (no change)

                                         

    Potential Sleepers 

    Kenny Stills, MIA

    Current ADP: 119.6/WR46

    Last Week's ADP: 124.6/WR48

    My Ranking: WR42 (no change)

    According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, head coach Adam Gase said DeVante Parker still can't catch a ball because of his broken finger, and his availability for Week 1's game against the Tennessee Titans is in question. Another negative report for Parker should make it that much easier to draft Stills with confidence.

                        

    Paul Richardson, WAS

    Current ADP: 170.5/WR63

    Last Week's ADP: 167.8/WR61

    My Ranking: WR48 (no change)

                                       

    Other Names to Monitor

    Josh Gordon, CLE

    Current ADP: 48/WR23

    Last Week's ADP: 52/WR23

    My Ranking: WR37 (down one spot)

    Head coach Hue Jackson told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that Gordon would play but not start in Week 1's game against the Steelers. The team is easing back Gordon after his extended absence and minor hamstring injury. There's no discount on Gordon's draft value with an ADP that puts him in the fourth or fifth round.

                                        

    Keelan Cole, JAC

    Current ADP: 171.3/WR64

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: WR47 (up 34 spots) 

                        

    Dede Westbrook, JAC

    Current ADP: 175/WR65

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: WR60 (up 22 spots)

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee to a season-ending knee injury, so their depth will be tested. Cole gets the biggest boost. He was already starting alongside Lee, so he moves into the team's WR1 spot. The presence of quarterback Blake Bortles will limit the excitement for any Jaguars wide receiver, but there's no doubt opportunities will be available in Lee's absence.

                                                      

    2018 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    Tier 1
    1Antonio Brown PIT (7)
    2Odell Beckham Jr. NYG (9)
    3DeAndre Hopkins HOU (10)
    Tier 2
    4Michael Thomas NO (6)
    5Julio Jones ATL (8)
    6Keenan Allen LAC (8)
    7Davante Adams GB (7)
    8A.J. Green CIN (9)
    9Doug Baldwin SEA (7)
    Tier 3
    10T.Y. Hilton IND (9)
    Tier 4
    11Mike Evans TB (5)
    12Demaryius Thomas DEN (10)
    13Adam Thielen MIN (10)
    14Stefon Diggs MIN (10)
    Tier 5
    15Golden Tate DET (6)
    16Jarvis Landry CLE (11)
    17Larry Fitzgerald ARI (9)
    18JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (7)
    19Allen Robinson CHI (5)
    20Marvin Jones Jr. DET (6)
    21Chris Hogan NE (11)
    22Tyreek Hill KC (12)
    23Marquise Goodwin SF (11)
    24Brandin Cooks LAR (12)
    Tier 6
    25Emmanuel Sanders DEN (10)
    26Nelson Agholor PHI (9)
    27Alshon Jeffery PHI (9)
    28Jamison Crowder WAS (4)
    29Amari Cooper OAK (7)
    30Pierre Garcon SF (11)
    31Corey Davis TEN (8)
    32Sammy Watkins KC (12)
    33Cooper Kupp LAR (12)
    34Julian Edelman NE (11)
    Tier 7
    35Devin Funchess CAR (4)
    36Robert Woods LAR (12)
    37Josh Gordon CLE (11)
    38Jordy Nelson OAK (7)
    39Will Fuller V HOU (10)
    40Randall Cobb GB (7)
    41Michael Crabtree BAL (10)
    42Kenny Stills MIA (11)
    43Robby Anderson NYJ (11)
    44Sterling Shepard NYG (9)
    45Kelvin Benjamin BUF (11)
    46Mike Williams LAC (8)
    47Keelan Cole JAC (9)
    48Paul Richardson WAS (4)
    49DeVante Parker MIA (11)
    50Allen Hurns DAL (8)
    51Ted Ginn Jr. NO (6)
    52Mohamed Sanu ATL (8)
    53Rishard Matthews TEN (8)
    54Kenny Golladay DET (6)
    55Tyrell Williams LAC (8)
    56Geronimo Allison GB (7)
    57Ryan Grant IND (9)
    58Jermaine Kearse NYJ (11)
    59Tyler Lockett SEA (7)
    60Dede Westbrook JAC (9)
    61Cameron Meredith NO (6)
    62Josh Doctson WAS (4)
    63DeSean Jackson TB (5)
    64Martavis Bryant OAK (7)
    65Anthony Miller CHI (5)
    66Michael Gallup DAL (8)
    67D.J. Moore CAR (4)
    68Chris Godwin TB (5)
    69Antonio Callaway CLE (11)
    70Albert Wilson MIA (11)
    71Willie Snead IV BAL (10)
    72Terrance Williams DAL (8)
    73Trent Taylor SF (11)
    74Danny Amendola MIA (11)
    75Calvin Ridley ATL (8)
    76Mike Wallace PHI (9)
    77Quincy Enunwa NYJ (11)
    78Christian Kirk ARI (9)
    79Donte Moncrief JAC (9)
    80Brandon Marshall SEA (7)
    81J.J. Nelson ARI (9)
    82John Brown BAL (10)
    83John Ross CIN (9)
    84Travis Benjamin LAC (8)
    85Cole Beasley DAL (8)
    86James Washington PIT (7)
    87Taylor Gabriel CHI (5)
    88Zay Jones BUF (11)
    89Chester Rogers IND (9)
    90Tavon Austin DAL (8)
    91Tyler Boyd CIN (9)
    92Adam Humphries TB (5)
    93Torrey Smith CAR (4)
    94D.J. Chark JAC (9)
    95Phillip Dorsett NE (11)
    96Taywan Taylor TEN (8)
    97Jaron Brown SEA (7)
    98Dante Pettis SF (11)
    99Corey Coleman BUF (11)
    100Terrelle Pryor NYJ (11)
    101Courtland Sutton DEN (10)
    102Kendall Wright MIN (10)
    103Curtis Samuel CAR (4)
    104Cordarrelle Patterson NE (11)
    105Kevin White CHI (5)
    106Keke Coutee HOU (10)
    107Equanimeous St. Brown GB (7)
     

Tight Ends

    Keep an eye on Evan Engram's recovery from his concussion.
    Notable Changes in Rankings 

    None of note.

                                                                      

    Targets Based on Value

    Jack Doyle, IND

    Current ADP: 109/TE11

    Last Week's ADP: 111.6/TE11

    My Ranking: TE9 (no change)

                                  

    Overvalued Players

    Evan Engram, NYG

    Current ADP: 66.6/TE6

    Last Week's ADP: 61.6/TE6

    My Ranking: TE8 (no change)

    Engram suffered a concussion in the team's Week 3 preseason game against the Jets, so keep an eye on his status. No timetable can be assumed with concussions.

                                                           

    Jordan Reed, WAS

    Current ADP: 87.8/TE9

    Last Week's ADP: 87/TE9

    My Ranking: TE12 (up one spot)

    The Washington Redskins have been playing it safe with Reed and didn't use him in any preseason games. According to head coach Jay Gruden, Reed is "on pace" for Week 1, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Unfortunately, there's no discount on his draft value despite his injury history.

                                              

    Potential Sleepers

    David Njoku, CLE

    Current ADP: 112/TE12

    Last Week's ADP: 113/TE12

    My Ranking: TE10 (no change)

                               

    Trey Burton, CHI

    Current ADP: 88.6/TE10

    Last Week's ADP: 97/TE10

    My Ranking: TE11 (no change)

                                                         

    Other Names to Monitor

    George Kittle, SF

    Current ADP: 135/TE13

    Last Week's ADP: 133/TE13

    My Ranking: TE13 (down one spot)

    The 49ers haven't provided much on Kittle's recovery from a shoulder injury, other than the initial goal of getting him back by Week 1's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Luckily, he won't cost you anything more than a 10th-round pick, so the risk is minimal.

                                                           

    2018 Tight End PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    Tier 1
    1Rob Gronkowski NE (11)
    2Travis Kelce KC (12)
    3Zach Ertz PHI (9)
    Tier 2
    4Greg Olsen CAR (4)
    5Jimmy Graham GB (7)
    6Delanie Walker TEN (8)
    7Kyle Rudolph MIN (10)
    8Evan Engram NYG (9)
    Tier 3
    9Jack Doyle IND (9)
    10David Njoku CLE (11)
    11Trey Burton CHI (5)
    12Jordan Reed WAS (4)
    13George Kittle SF (11)
    Tier 4
    14O.J. Howard TB (5)
    15Jared Cook OAK (7)
    16Charles Clay BUF (11)
    17Austin Hooper ATL (8)
    18Tyler Kroft CIN (9)
    19Vance McDonald PIT (7)
    20Benjamin Watson NO (6)
    21Ricky Seals-Jones ARI (9)
    22Eric Ebron IND (9)
    23Austin Seferian-Jenkins JAC (9)
    24Cameron Brate TB (5)
    25Mike Gesicki MIA (11)
    26Jake Butt DEN (10)
    27Luke Willson DET (6)
    28Ed Dickson SEA (7)
    29Virgil Green LAC (8)
    30Vernon Davis WAS (4)
    31Blake Jarwin DAL (8)
    32Mark Andrews BAL (10)
    33Hayden Hurst BAL (10)
    34Gerald Everett LAR (12)
    35Ryan Griffin HOU (10)
    36Jermaine Gresham ARI (9)
    37Garrett Celek SF (11)
    38Marcedes Lewis GB (7)
    39Jesse James PIT (7)
    40Tyler Eifert CIN (9)
    41Clive Walford NYJ (11)
    42Jeff Heuerman DEN (10)
    43Stephen Anderson HOU (10)
    44Tyler Higbee LAR (12)
    45Jonnu Smith TEN (8)
    46Geoff Swaim DAL (8)
    47Nick Vannett SEA (7)
    48Dallas Goedert PHI (9)
    49Michael Roberts DET (6)
     

Defenses/Kickers

    The Ravens should be a Week 1 target with the Bills on the schedule.
    Defenses

    Don't bother taking a defense until the final two rounds. Instead of taking the top defense earlier, use that pick to build depth at another position. You can ignore defenses if you're not required to draft one, just as long as you pick up one for Week 1. 

    Streaming defenses is a wise strategy, as it comes down to targeting the best matchups. You can begin streaming right out of your draft by going after the Baltimore Ravens defense, which has a great matchup at home against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints are another good target, as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in their opener Sept. 9.

                                                                     

    Kickers

    Kickers are never a priority. 

    You should look for accuracy and opportunity when finding one, although this is a position to stream by attacking the waiver wire. Bypass the position if you don't have to select a kicker in your draft. You are much better off taking a shot on a skill player and making a call on a kicker closer to Week 1.