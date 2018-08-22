2018 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Preseason Week 3

Matt Camp@TheMattCampFantasy Football Lead WriterAugust 22, 2018

2018 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Preseason Week 3

0 of 6

    The 49ers are being cautious with Jerick McKinnon's injury.
    The 49ers are being cautious with Jerick McKinnon's injury.Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

    With more than two weeks to go before the Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season opener, the fantasy world tries to navigate a minefield of injuries.

    A knee strain will keep Jerick McKinnon off the field until Week 1, according to 49ers GM John Lynch on KNBR 680 with Brian Murphy. With a major role on tap and other injuries in the same backfield, the 49ers are likely playing it safe with McKinnon. Still, questions about his durability were present before this injury and won't be going away anytime soon.

    Saquon Barkley remains sidelined by a hamstring injury, and while it's almost definitely another example of being extra cautious, any soft-tissue injury is a cause for concern since a tweak can result in a setback.

    The Eagles have questions about multiple starters heading into the start of their championship defense. While Carson Wentz continues his comeback, he's not a lock to start Week 1. The same goes for Alshon Jeffery, as he continues his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.

    You might be looking for clarity with some of these injuries. It would be nice to say we'll know more at this time next week, but if you're being realistic, the updates from the coaches and teams will likely be vague. They don't care about our fantasy teams.

    My rankings will update more often than this article, so you can bookmark this page to see the latest changes at any given point in the preseason. While this article focuses on PPR formats, that bookmark provides my rankings for PPR, standard and half-PPR scoring systems.

             

    Note: All ADP data and fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format.

Top 100

1 of 6

    Could the ceiling be even higher for the Vikings offense under Kirk Cousins?
    Could the ceiling be even higher for the Vikings offense under Kirk Cousins?Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    An updated look at the ADP data reveals the first 100 picks are comprised of 10 quarterbacks, 38 running backs, 42 wide receivers and 10 tight ends, which is no change from last week. Two weeks ago, the first 100 picks consisted of 11 QBs, 38 RBs, 41 WRs and 10 TEs. Despite significant injuries among the RBs, that number didn't change. 

    With two preseason games in the books, check out this breakdown of the best and worst situations around the league. Consider this a way to break a tie between potential draft picks. The in-between group shows teams on the rise after less-than-ideal fantasy situations in 2017.

         

    Most fantasy-friendly based on talent, coaching and volume:

    • Atlanta Falcons
    • Green Bay Packers
    • Los Angeles Chargers
    • Los Angeles Rams
    • Minnesota Vikings
    • New England Patriots
    • New Orleans Saints
    • Philadelphia Eagles
    • Pittsburgh Steelers

        

    Teams that should improve based on talent, coaching and volume, but still have some questions:

    • Chicago Bears
    • Indianapolis Colts
    • New York Giants

        

    Teams you might want to avoid based on talent, coaching and volume:

    • Arizona Cardinals
    • Baltimore Ravens
    • Buffalo Bills
    • Miami Dolphins
    • New York Jets

    2018 Top 100 PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Todd Gurley LAR (12)
    2Antonio Brown PIT (7)
    3Ezekiel Elliott DAL (8)
    4Le'Veon Bell PIT (7)
    5David Johnson ARI (9)
    6Alvin Kamara NO (6)
    7Odell Beckham Jr. NYG (9)
    8DeAndre Hopkins HOU (10)
    9Kareem Hunt KC (12)
    10Saquon Barkley NYG (9)
    11Leonard Fournette JAC (9)
    12Michael Thomas NO (6)
    13Julio Jones ATL (8)
    14Melvin Gordon LAC (8)
    15Keenan Allen LAC (8)
    16Davante Adams GB (7)
    17Christian McCaffrey CAR (4)
    18Dalvin Cook MIN (10)
    19A.J. Green CIN (9)
    20T.Y. Hilton IND (9)
    21Joe Mixon CIN (9)
    22Devonta Freeman ATL (8)
    23Rob Gronkowski NE (11)
    24Doug Baldwin SEA (7)
    25Jerick McKinnon SF (11)
    26Mike Evans TB (5)
    27Travis Kelce KC (12)
    28Demaryius Thomas DEN (10)
    29Adam Thielen MIN (10)
    30Stefon Diggs MIN (10)
    31Zach Ertz PHI (9)
    32Golden Tate DET (6)
    33Jarvis Landry CLE (11)
    34LeSean McCoy BUF (11)
    35Jordan Howard CHI (5)
    36Mark Ingram NO (6)
    37Larry Fitzgerald ARI (9)
    38JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (7)
    39Dion Lewis TEN (8)
    40Allen Robinson CHI (5)
    41Marvin Jones DET (6)
    42Chris Hogan NE (11)
    43Tyreek Hill KC (12)
    44Alex Collins BAL (10)
    45Jay Ajayi PHI (9)
    46Marquise Goodwin SF (11)
    47Alshon Jeffery PHI (9)
    48Brandin Cooks LAR (12)
    49Aaron Rodgers GB (7)
    50Deshaun Watson HOU (10)
    51Emmanuel Sanders DEN (10)
    52Lamar Miller HOU (10)
    53Russell Wilson SEA (7)
    54Nelson Agholor PHI (9)
    55Tom Brady NE (11)
    56Royce Freeman DEN (10)
    57Amari Cooper OAK (7)
    58Chris Thompson WAS (4)
    59Tarik Cohen CHI (5)
    60Tevin Coleman ATL (8)
    61Kenyan Drake MIA (11)
    62Pierre Garcon SF (11)
    63Jamison Crowder WAS (4)
    64Greg Olsen CAR (4)
    65Carson Wentz PHI (9)
    66Cam Newton CAR (4)
    67Jimmy Graham GB (7)
    68Corey Davis TEN (8)
    69Sammy Watkins KC (12)
    70Cooper Kupp LAR (12)
    71Julian Edelman NE (11)
    72Rashaad Penny SEA (7)
    73Sony Michel NE (11)
    74Duke Johnson CLE (11)
    75Devin Funchess CAR (4)
    76Delanie Walker TEN (8)
    77Josh Gordon CLE (11)
    78Kyle Rudolph MIN (10)
    79Evan Engram NYG (9)
    80Robert Woods LAR (12)
    81Ben Roethlisberger PIT (7)
    82Kirk Cousins MIN (10)
    83Marshawn Lynch OAK (7)
    84Rex Burkhead NE (11)
    85Jordy Nelson OAK (7)
    86Will Fuller HOU (10)
    87Drew Brees NO (6)
    88Randall Cobb GB (7)
    89Ronald Jones II TB (5)
    90Derrick Henry TEN (8)
    91Jamaal Williams GB (7)
    92Kerryon Johnson DET (6)
    93Michael Crabtree BAL (10)
    94Kenny Stills MIA (11)
    95Robby Anderson NYJ (11)
    96Sterling Shepard NYG (9)
    97Kelvin Benjamin BUF (11)
    98Isaiah Crowell NYJ (11)
    99Philip Rivers LAC (8)
    100Andrew Luck IND (9)
     

Quarterbacks

2 of 6

    It hasn't taken long for Andrew Luck's ADP to shoot up this month.
    It hasn't taken long for Andrew Luck's ADP to shoot up this month.Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

    Notable Changes in Rankings 

    8. Andrew Luck (up four spots)

    In an effort to be transparent, Luck's shift to the No. 8 spot on my QB rankings happened over the weekend. His performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night was disappointing, but not the end of the world. The Colts were without TY Hilton and Marlon Mack, and Luck worked behind a patchwork offensive line.

    Moving Luck up was more about believing in his chances of having a big, bounce-back season with a higher ceiling than Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers. Luck's performance against the Ravens doesn't change that belief.

         

    Targets Based on Value 

    Philip Rivers, LAC

    Current ADP: 113.8/QB14

    Last Week's ADP: 115.8/QB15

    My Ranking: QB11 (down one spot)

         

    Overvalued Players 

    Jimmy Garoppolo, SF

    Current ADP: 103.0/QB11

    Last Week's ADP: 97.4/QB10

    My Ranking: QB14 (no change)

    Garoppolo has now slipped two spots among QBs since the beginning of the preseason. He's still going a little early, but it no longer costs as much to get a fairly unproven player.

          

    Potential Sleepers

    Patrick Mahomes, KC

    Current ADP: 123.0/QB16

    Last Week's ADP: 116.8/QB16

    My Ranking: QB17 (no change)

         

    Mitch Trubisky, CHI

    Current ADP: 160.3/QB21

    Last Week's ADP: 152.4/QB21

    My Ranking: QB20 (up one spot)

         

    Eli Manning

    Current ADP: 175.8/QB25

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: QB21 (up one spot)

         

    Other Names to Monitor 

    Carson Wentz

    Current ADP: 72.8/QB6

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: QB5

    Wentz has yet to take the field in the preseason and may not play at all, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. That news may not be surprising, but Wentz's ADP could slip a little if that's perceived as negative. According to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, Wentz said it would be "close" when asked about starting Week 1.

         

    2018 Quarterback Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Aaron Rodgers GB (7)
    2Deshaun Watson HOU (10)
    3Russell Wilson SEA (7)
    4Tom Brady NE (11)
    5Carson Wentz PHI (9)
    6Cam Newton CAR (4)
    7Kirk Cousins MIN (10)
    8Andrew Luck IND (9)
    9Ben Roethlisberger PIT (7)
    10Drew Brees NO (6)
    11Philip Rivers LAC (8)
    12Matthew Stafford DET (6)
    13Jared Goff LAR (12)
    14Jimmy Garoppolo SF (11)
    15Matt Ryan ATL (8)
    16Marcus Mariota TEN (8)
    17Patrick Mahomes KC (12)
    18Alex Smith WAS (4)
    19Dak Prescott DAL (8)
    20Mitch Trubisky CHI (5)
    21Eli Manning NYG (9)
    22Derek Carr OAK (7)
    23Case Keenum DEN (10)
    24Ryan Tannehill MIA (11)
    25Blake Bortles JAC (9)
    26Andy Dalton CIN (9)
    27Jameis Winston TB (5)
    28Joe Flacco BAL (10)
    29Sam Bradford ARI (9)
    30Baker Mayfield CLE (11)
    31Josh Allen BUF (11)
    32Josh McCown NYJ (11)
    33Sam Darnold NYJ (11)
    34Tyrod Taylor CLE (11)
    35Josh Rosen ARI (9)
    36Ryan Fitzpatrick TB (5)
    37Lamar Jackson BAL (10)
    38AJ McCarron BUF (11)
     

Running Backs

3 of 6

    Royce Freeman has avoided the issues plaguing the other rookie RBs.
    Royce Freeman has avoided the issues plaguing the other rookie RBs.Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Notable Changes in Rankings 

    12. Joe Mixon, CIN (up two spots)

    13. Devonta Freeman, ATL (down one spot)

    14. Jerick McKinnon, SF (down one spot)

    McKinnon's injury is reason enough to move him down, at least until something more concrete and positive comes out about his status for the beginning of the regular season.

    Upon further review, moving Mixon over Freeman makes sense based on opportunity. While Freeman is a talented RB, he has to deal with Tevin Coleman in the same backfield in addition to Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley all battling for targets. Mixon is the unquestioned leader of the Bengals backfield, and the only other Bengal worthy of a big, consistent role is A.J. Green.

         

    22. Royce Freeman, DEN (up 12 spots)

    Freeman is turning into the survivor of the rookie RBs this preseason. He's avoided the injury bug and serious competition from his backfield mates, Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson. Opportunity goes a long way, especially since Freeman is far from a superstar talent. He should lead the Broncos RBs in touches.

        

    32. Ronald Jones, TB (down six spots)

    Even though the Buccaneers likely drafted Jones with the intent of his leading the backfield as a rookie, that may not happen at the beginning of the season. Through two preseason games, Jones has 11 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Head coach Dirk Koetter referred to Peyton Barber as "our starter," according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Considering his struggles, Jones has taken himself right out of the RB2 conversation and is slipping toward the end of the RB3 group.

         

    Targets Based on Value 

    Dion Lewis, TEN

    Current ADP: 58.6/RB24

    Last Week's ADP: 61.0/RB27

    My Ranking: RB18 (no change)

         

    Tarik Cohen, CHI

    Current ADP: 81.4/RB33

    Last Week's ADP: 77.2/RB29

    My Ranking: RB24 (no change)

    Duke Johnson, CLE

    Current ADP: 86.2/RB35

    Last Week's ADP: 91.2/RB37

    My Ranking: RB29 (down two spots)

         

    Jamaal Williams, GB

    Current ADP: 93.8/RB38

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: RB34 (up five spots)

    Even though Williams injured his ankle in the second preseason game, he was back to taking handoffs by Monday's practice, according to Jason Wilde of Madison.com. Williams keeps his great value as the likely lead back for the Packers to open the season.

         

    Overvalued Players 

    Derrick Henry, TEN

    Current ADP: 41.0/RB18

    Last Week's ADP: 40.8/RB19

    My Ranking: RB33 (up three spots)

         

    Kenyan Drake, MIA

    Current ADP: 38.6/RB17

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: RB26 (down three spots)

         

    Potential Sleepers

    Corey Clement, PHI

    Current ADP: 133.5/RB48

    Last Week's ADP: 140.8/RB48

    My Ranking: RB39 (down one spot)

    Other Names to Monitor 

    Rashaad Penny, SEA

    Current ADP: 67.8/RB26

    Last Week's ADP: 49.2/RB22

    My Ranking: RB27 (up one spot)

         

    Chris Carson, SEA

    Current ADP: 104.8/RB39

    Last Week's ADP: 133/RB44

    My Ranking: RB41 (up two spots)

        

    Ronald Jones, TB

    Current ADP: 61.6/RB25

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: RB32 (down six spots)

    Peyton Barber, TB

    Current ADP: 143.4/RB47

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: RB49 (up 27 spots)

    2018 Running Back PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Todd Gurley LAR (12)
    2Ezekiel Elliott DAL (8)
    3Le'Veon Bell PIT (7)
    4David Johnson ARI (9)
    5Alvin Kamara NO (6)
    6Kareem Hunt KC (12)
    7Saquon Barkley NYG (9)
    8Leonard Fournette JAC (9)
    9Melvin Gordon LAC (8)
    10Christian McCaffrey CAR (4)
    11Dalvin Cook MIN (10)
    12Joe Mixon CIN (9)
    13Devonta Freeman ATL (8)
    14Jerick McKinnon SF (11)
    15LeSean McCoy BUF (11)
    16Jordan Howard CHI (5)
    17Mark Ingram NO (6)
    18Dion Lewis TEN (8)
    19Alex Collins BAL (10)
    20Jay Ajayi PHI (9)
    21Lamar Miller HOU (10)
    22Royce Freeman DEN (10)
    23Chris Thompson WAS (4)
    24Tarik Cohen CHI (5)
    25Tevin Coleman ATL (8)
    26Kenyan Drake MIA (11)
    27Rashaad Penny SEA (7)
    28Sony Michel NE (11)
    29Duke Johnson CLE (11)
    30Marshawn Lynch OAK (7)
    31Rex Burkhead NE (11)
    32Ronald Jones II TB (5)
    33Derrick Henry TEN (8)
    34Jamaal Williams GB (7)
    35Kerryon Johnson DET (6)
    36Isaiah Crowell NYJ (11)
    37Theo Riddick DET (6)
    38Carlos Hyde CLE (11)
    39Corey Clement PHI (9)
    40James White NE (11)
    41Chris Carson SEA (7)
    42Javorius Allen BAL (10)
    43Giovani Bernard CIN (9)
    44Aaron Jones GB (7)
    45Ty Montgomery GB (7)
    46Austin Ekeler LAC (8)
    47Devontae Booker DEN (10)
    48Marlon Mack IND (9)
    49Peyton Barber TB (5)
    50T.J. Yeldon JAC (9)
    51Samaje Perine WAS (4)
    52Nick Chubb CLE (11)
    53D'Onta Foreman HOU (10)
    54LeGarrette Blount DET (6)
    55Elijah McGuire NYJ (11)
    56Jordan Wilkins IND (9)
    57Kyle Juszczyk SF (11)
    58C.J. Anderson CAR (4)
    59Matt Breida SF (11)
    60Bilal Powell NYJ (11)
    61Kalen Ballage MIA (11)
    62Wayne Gallman NYG (9)
    63Jalen Richard OAK (7)
    64Doug Martin OAK (7)
    65Latavius Murray MIN (10)
    66Darren Sproles PHI (9)
    67Spencer Ware KC (12)
    68Nyheim Hines IND (9)
    69Travaris Cadet BUF (11)
    70Frank Gore MIA (11)
    71Charles Sims TB (5)
    72De'Angelo Henderson DEN (10)
    73Wendell Smallwood PHI (9)
    74Kenneth Dixon BAL (10)
    75Elijhaa Penny ARI (9)
    76Robert Turbin IND (9)
    77Chris Ivory BUF (11)
    78Adrian Peterson WAS (4)
    79Rod Smith DAL (8)
    80Chase Edmonds ARI (9)
    81Corey Grant JAC (9)
    82Justin Jackson LAC (8)
    83Damien Williams KC (12)
    84James Conner PIT (7)
    85Malcolm Brown LAR (12)
    86DeAndre Washington OAK (7)
    87Mike Gillislee NE (11)
    88Jonathan Stewart NYG (9)
    89Jacquizz Rodgers TB (5)
    90Ameer Abdullah DET (6)
    91J.D. McKissic SEA (7)
    92Alfred Blue HOU (10)
    93John Kelly LAR (12)
    94Benny Cunningham CHI (5)
    95C.J. Prosise SEA (7)
    96Charcandrick West KC (12)
    97Robert Kelley WAS (4)
    98Jonathan Williams NO (6)
    99Bo Scarbrough DAL (8)
    100Mark Walton CIN (9)
    101Ito Smith ATL (8)
    102Jeremy Hill NE (11)
    103Mike Davis SEA (7)
    104Cameron Artis-Payne CAR (4)
     

Wide Receivers

4 of 6

    There's not enough buzz around Chris Hogan.
    There's not enough buzz around Chris Hogan.Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

    Notable Changes in Rankings

    16. Jarvis Landry, CLE (up five spots)

    The return of Josh Gordon is positive news for the Browns, but it's only the first step of his comeback. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that head coach Hue Jackson said Gordon had "a chance" of being ready for Week 1. Gordon's work to get back to practice will continue to keep him out of the third preseason game. 

    It's become apparent just how important Landry is to the Browns offense. Gordon hasn't been around, Corey Coleman was shipped to Buffalo, and Dez Bryant visited but wasn't signed. Regardless of who plays QB for the Browns, you can bet on Landry being busy.

          

    21. Chris Hogan, NE (up eight spots)

    As the top WR in New England for at least the first four weeks of the regular season, Hogan isn't generating a lot of buzz. Julian Edelman's suspension coupled with Brandin Cooks' vacating 19.5 percent of last year's target shares means Hogan is a very important part of a strong offense. Plus, the Patriots backfield is in some disarray, as both Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead are battling knee injuries.

    If all that wasn't enough, Hogan and the Patriots have talked about a contract extension, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. If the Patriots are at least discussing a new deal for Hogan, his importance to them is clear. You should be targeting Hogan in your drafts. His current ADP is 61.6/WR26.

                  

    24. Alshon Jeffery, PHI (down five spots)

    Jeffery has yet to come off the PUP list thanks to his ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery. After Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Jeffery could remain on the PUP for the first six weeks of the season, head coach Doug Pederson said he wasn't "sure where that came from," according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com. 

    Any questions about Jeffery's health will affect his draft status with an ADP dip to 59.4/WR25. The more time Jeffery misses, the more his stock will drop. Even if he's not on the PUP to open the season, Jeffery could still miss games.

         

    Targets Based on Value 

    Demaryius Thomas, DEN

    Current ADP: 42.4/WR18

    Last Week's ADP: 44/WR18

    My Ranking: WR12 (no change)

        

    Marquise Goodwin, SF

    Current ADP: 73.2/WR29

    Last Week's ADP: 99.2/WR44

    My Ranking: WR23

    The buzz on Goodwin is very real, and his ADP has shot up as a result, yet he's still a value with an ADP outside the top 25 WRs.

         

    Nelson Agholor, PHI

    Current ADP: 107.8/WR44

    Last Week's ADP: 111/WR44

    My Ranking: WR27 (no change) 

        

    Overvalued Players 

    Tyreek Hill, KC

    Current ADP: 28.6/WR10

    Last Week's ADP: 29.8/WR12

    My Ranking: WR22 (no change)

    It was almost too easy to predict a bump in Hill's ADP after he and Patrick Mahomes connected for a 69-yard TD in the second preseason game. Hill is a great player, but consistency might be a problem with Mahomes in his first year as a starter.

    Amari Cooper, OAK

    Current ADP: 36.0/WR6

    Last Week's ADP: 36.8/WR16

    My Ranking: WR28 (down three spots)

        

    Michael Crabtree, BAL

    Current ADP: 67.6/WR28

    Last Week's ADP: 68.8/WR27

    My Ranking: WR41 (no change)

         

    Potential Sleepers 

    Kenny Stills, MIA

    Current ADP: 123.2/WR48

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: WR42 (up seven spots)

         

    Cameron Meredith, NO

    Current ADP: 133.0/WR51

    Last Week's ADP: 140.6/WR50

    My Ranking: WR46 (down one spot)

         

    Paul Richardson, WAS

    Current ADP: 163.3/WR61

    Last Week's ADP: 169.2/WR62

    My Ranking: WR48 (up five spots)

          

    Other Names to Monitor

    Josh Gordon, CLE

    Current ADP: 50.6/WR23

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: WR36 (down two spots)

        

    2018 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Antonio Brown PIT (7)
    2Odell Beckham Jr. NYG (9)
    3DeAndre Hopkins HOU (10)
    4Michael Thomas NO (6)
    5Julio Jones ATL (8)
    6Keenan Allen LAC (8)
    7Davante Adams GB (7)
    8A.J. Green CIN (9)
    9T.Y. Hilton IND (9)
    10Doug Baldwin SEA (7)
    11Mike Evans TB (5)
    12Demaryius Thomas DEN (10)
    13Adam Thielen MIN (10)
    14Stefon Diggs MIN (10)
    15Golden Tate DET (6)
    16Jarvis Landry CLE (11)
    17Larry Fitzgerald ARI (9)
    18JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (7)
    19Allen Robinson CHI (5)
    20Marvin Jones DET (6)
    21Chris Hogan NE (11)
    22Tyreek Hill KC (12)
    23Marquise Goodwin SF (11)
    24Alshon Jeffery PHI (9)
    25Brandin Cooks LAR (12)
    26Emmanuel Sanders DEN (10)
    27Nelson Agholor PHI (9)
    28Amari Cooper OAK (7)
    29Pierre Garcon SF (11)
    30Jamison Crowder WAS (4)
    31Corey Davis TEN (8)
    32Sammy Watkins KC (12)
    33Cooper Kupp LAR (12)
    34Julian Edelman NE (11)
    35Devin Funchess CAR (4)
    36Josh Gordon CLE (11)
    37Robert Woods LAR (12)
    38Jordy Nelson OAK (7)
    39Will Fuller HOU (10)
    40Randall Cobb GB (7)
    41Michael Crabtree BAL (10)
    42Kenny Stills MIA (11)
    43Robby Anderson NYJ (11)
    44Sterling Shepard NYG (9)
    45Kelvin Benjamin BUF (11)
    46Cameron Meredith NO (6)
    47Marqise Lee JAC (9)
    48Paul Richardson WAS (4)
    49Devante Parker MIA (11)
    50Allen Hurns DAL (8)
    51Mohamed Sanu ATL (8)
    52Rishard Matthews TEN (8)
    53Kenny Golladay DET (6)
    54Tyrell Williams LAC (8)
    55Ted Ginn NO (6)
    56Geronimo Allison GB (7)
    57Ryan Grant IND (9)
    58Jermaine Kearse NYJ (11)
    59Quincy Enunwa NYJ (11)
    60Tyler Lockett SEA (7)
    61Josh Doctson WAS (4)
    62DeSean Jackson TB (5)
    63Martavis Bryant OAK (7)
    64Michael Gallup DAL (8)
    65Chris Godwin TB (5)
    66Antonio Callaway CLE (11)
    67D.J. Moore CAR (4)
    68Willie Snead BAL (10)
    69Terrance Williams DAL (8)
    70Albert Wilson MIA (11)
    71Trent Taylor SF (11)
    72Mike Williams LAC (8)
    73J.J. Nelson ARI (9)
    74Anthony Miller CHI (5)
    75Calvin Ridley ATL (8)
    76Mike Wallace PHI (9)
    77John Brown BAL (10)
    78John Ross CIN (9)
    79Danny Amendola MIA (11)
    80Donte Moncrief JAC (9)
    81Keelan Cole JAC (9)
    82Dede Westbrook JAC (9)
    83Travis Benjamin LAC (8)
    84Cole Beasley DAL (8)
    85James Washington PIT (7)
    86Eric Decker NE (11)
    87Taylor Gabriel CHI (5)
    88Zay Jones BUF (11)
    89Chester Rogers IND (9)
    90Tavon Austin DAL (8)
    91Tyler Boyd CIN (9)
    92Kenny Britt NE (11)
    93Adam Humphries TB (5)
    94Torrey Smith CAR (4)
    95Jaron Brown SEA (7)
    96Christian Kirk ARI (9)
    97Taywan Taylor TEN (8)
    98Dante Pettis SF (11)
    99Corey Coleman BUF (11)
    100Terrelle Pryor NYJ (11)
    101Courtland Sutton DEN (10)
    102Kendall Wright MIN (10)
    103Curtis Samuel CAR (4)
    104Kevin White CHI (5)
    105Keke Coutee HOU (10)
    106Equanimeous St. Brown GB (7)
    107Phillip Dorsett NE (11)
     

Tight Ends

5 of 6

    It's no surprise to see David Njoku's fantasy stock on the rise.
    It's no surprise to see David Njoku's fantasy stock on the rise.Elsa/Getty Images

    Notable Changes in Rankings 

    10. David Njoku, CLE (up 11 spots)

    Njoku's rise up my rankings may seem dramatic, but that's happened over two weeks. With no Big Board article last week, his first jump into the top 15 wasn't documented. Much like Jarvis Landry's jump, some of Njoku's boost comes from the initial absence of Josh Gordon, not signing Dez Bryant and the trade of Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills.

    Of course, Njoku's skills have been on display during preseason action and in a featured segment on Hard Knocks. The former first-round pick has a good chance to break out in his second season.

         

    Targets Based on Value 

    Jack Doyle, IND

    Current ADP: 111.4/TE11

    Last Week's ADP: 115.4/TE11

    My Ranking: TE9 (no change)

          

    Overvalued Players 

    Evan Engram, NYG

    Current ADP: 62.2/TE6

    Last Week's ADP: 61.8/TE5

    My Ranking: TE8 (no change)

           

    Jordan Reed, WAS

    Current ADP: 87.6/TE9

    Last Week's ADP: 87/TE9

    My Ranking: TE13 (down one spot) 

          

    Potential Sleepers 

    David Njoku, CLE

    Current ADP: 114.8/TE12

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: TE10 (up 11 spots)

          

    Trey Burton, CHI

    Current ADP: 96.6/TE10

    Last Week's ADP: 96.6/TE10

    My Ranking: TE11 (no change)

           

    Other Names to Monitor

    George Kittle, SF

    Current ADP: 134.6/TE13

    Last Week's ADP: 122.6/TE12

    My Ranking: TE12 (down two spots)

    Kittle's shoulder injury is one to monitor leading up to Week 1. He won't play in the preseason, so with players like Burton and Njoku on the rise, Kittle's standing among the potential breakout TEs has taken a hit.

          

    2018 Tight End PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Rob Gronkowski NE (11)
    2Travis Kelce KC (12)
    3Zach Ertz PHI (9)
    4Greg Olsen CAR (4)
    5Jimmy Graham GB (7)
    6Delanie Walker TEN (8)
    7Kyle Rudolph MIN (10)
    8Evan Engram NYG (9)
    9Jack Doyle IND (9)
    10David Njoku CLE (11)
    11Trey Burton CHI (5)
    12George Kittle SF (11)
    13Jordan Reed WAS (4)
    14O.J. Howard TB (5)
    15Jared Cook OAK (7)
    16Charles Clay BUF (11)
    17Austin Hooper ATL (8)
    18Tyler Kroft CIN (9)
    19Vance McDonald PIT (7)
    20Ricky Seals-Jones ARI (9)
    21Eric Ebron IND (9)
    22Antonio Gates FA
    23Cameron Brate TB (5)
    24Jake Butt DEN (10)
    25Luke Willson DET (6)
    26Austin Seferian-Jenkins JAC (9)
    27Ed Dickson SEA (7)
    28Benjamin Watson NO (6)
    29Hayden Hurst BAL (10)
    30Vernon Davis WAS (4)
    31Blake Jarwin DAL (8)
    32Mike Gesicki MIA (11)
    33Gerald Everett LAR (12)
    34Ryan Griffin HOU (10)
    35Jermaine Gresham ARI (9)
    36Garrett Celek SF (11)
    37Marcedes Lewis GB (7)
    38Virgil Green LAC (8)
    39Jesse James PIT (7)
    40Mark Andrews BAL (10)
    41Tyler Eifert CIN (9)
    42Clive Walford NYJ (11)
    43Jeff Heuerman DEN (10)
    44Stephen Anderson HOU (10)
    45Tyler Higbee LAR (12)
    46Jonnu Smith TEN (8)
    47Geoff Swaim DAL (8)
    48Nick Vannett SEA (7)
    49Dallas Goedert PHI (9)
    50Michael Roberts DET (6)

Defenses/Kickers

6 of 6

    The Saints have a favorable schedule to open the season.
    The Saints have a favorable schedule to open the season.Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Defenses 

    When it comes to picking defenses, you should show patience and wait until the final two rounds. Instead of taking the top-ranked Jaguars in the 12th round, use that pick to bolster your bench at another position. If you aren't required to draft a defense, feel free to ignore the position and grab one off the waiver wire before Week 1. 

    At the end of the month, the final big board article will include defense targets to draft or add off the waiver wire based on exploitable schedules to open the season. Streaming defenses is a smart strategy to use throughout the season since playing the matchups is the best way to attack the position.

            

    Kickers

    If your league believes in sticking with the kicker position, don't bother making it a priority. 

    Accuracy and opportunity are the top factors to focus on when looking for kickers, but you can address that on the waiver wire if your league allows you to bypass the position in the draft. You’re better off taking a shot on a skill player and delaying the decision on your kicker until right before Week 1. It's never hard to find good kickers.