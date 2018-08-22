2018 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Preseason Week 3

0 of 6

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

With more than two weeks to go before the Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season opener, the fantasy world tries to navigate a minefield of injuries.

A knee strain will keep Jerick McKinnon off the field until Week 1, according to 49ers GM John Lynch on KNBR 680 with Brian Murphy. With a major role on tap and other injuries in the same backfield, the 49ers are likely playing it safe with McKinnon. Still, questions about his durability were present before this injury and won't be going away anytime soon.

Saquon Barkley remains sidelined by a hamstring injury, and while it's almost definitely another example of being extra cautious, any soft-tissue injury is a cause for concern since a tweak can result in a setback.

The Eagles have questions about multiple starters heading into the start of their championship defense. While Carson Wentz continues his comeback, he's not a lock to start Week 1. The same goes for Alshon Jeffery, as he continues his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.

You might be looking for clarity with some of these injuries. It would be nice to say we'll know more at this time next week, but if you're being realistic, the updates from the coaches and teams will likely be vague. They don't care about our fantasy teams.

My rankings will update more often than this article, so you can bookmark this page to see the latest changes at any given point in the preseason. While this article focuses on PPR formats, that bookmark provides my rankings for PPR, standard and half-PPR scoring systems.

Note: All ADP data and fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format.