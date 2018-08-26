South Carolina Football Field Must Be Replaced After Jay-Z, Beyonce Concert

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Bees are good for nature.

Beyhives? Apparently not so much.

The University of South Carolina will replace its football field before the Gamecocks' Sept. 1 opener after the field was damaged during the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at the field.

"We would not have done this if we believed there was a safety issue," assistant athletic director Clark Cox said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "My job and our entire ground staff's job, our No. 1 priority in everything we do, is safety and welfare of our student-athletes."

Williams–Brice Stadium hosted the On The Run II concert between the first couple of hip-hop Aug. 21. Athletic director Ray Tanner said the school planned to potentially replace the field when South Carolina was picked as a stop on the tour.

The cost, which will be between $150,000 and $200,000, will be covered by the concert promoters.

Odds are it's a cost South Carolina would pay again in a heartbeat to be graced with the presence of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

South Carolina opens its football season against Coastal Carolina next Saturday.