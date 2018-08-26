Northern Trust 2018: Bryson DeChambeau Wins by 4 Strokes over Tony Finau

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2018

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - AUGUST 26: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Northern Trust on August 26, 2018 at the Ridgewood Championship Course in Ridgewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau cruised to victory in The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

DeChambeau finished the tournament at 18 under, four shots better than Tony Finau. Billy Horschel and Cameron Smith tied for third at 13 under.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

