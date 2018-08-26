Northern Trust 2018: Bryson DeChambeau Wins by 4 Strokes over Tony Finau

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau cruised to victory in The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

DeChambeau finished the tournament at 18 under, four shots better than Tony Finau. Billy Horschel and Cameron Smith tied for third at 13 under.

