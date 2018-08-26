Jacksonville Madden 19 Tournament Target of Mass Shooting, Per Authorities

John Raoux/Associated Press

The sheriff's office in Jacksonville, Florida, announced the Jacksonville Landing was the site of a mass shooting Sunday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced it was responding to the scene.

According to CNN's Eric Levenson and AnneClaire Stapleton, the shooting occurred during a Madden 19 tournament qualifying event.

"On an online stream of the Madden event posted to the website Twitch, several loud gunshots can be heard, and the game abruptly stops," Levenson and Stapleton wrote.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.