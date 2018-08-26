Jacksonville Madden 19 Tournament Target of Mass Shooting, Per Authorities

Jacksonville Madden 19 Tournament Target of Mass Shooting, Per AuthoritiesAugust 26, 2018
The sheriff's office in Jacksonville, Florida, announced the Jacksonville Landing was the site of a mass shooting Sunday.
Jax Sheriff's Office @JSOPIO
Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting
Jax Sheriff's Office @JSOPIO
Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced it was responding to the scene.
According to CNN's Eric Levenson and AnneClaire Stapleton, the shooting occurred during a Madden 19 tournament qualifying event.
"On an online stream of the Madden event posted to the website Twitch, several loud gunshots can be heard, and the game abruptly stops," Levenson and Stapleton wrote.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
