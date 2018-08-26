Packers Trade Lenzy Pipkins to Colts for LB Antonio Morrison

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts acquired cornerback Lenzy Pipkins from the Green Bay Packers for linebacker Antonio Morrison, the team announced Sunday.

Morrison appeared in 15 games for the Colts in 2017, finishing with 109 combined tackles.

Pipkins signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent last season en route to getting 15 tackles in 12 appearances.

