NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Drop, Vikings Rise in Latest B/R Expert Consensus

There's not a more important time on the NFL calendar than "dress rehearsal" week.

OK, except for the Super Bowl. And all the other playoff games. And the entire regular season. And the draft.

Other than that, though, it's really important.

Some teams have moved away from playing their starters for at least half of their third exhibition games. But over the past several days, we got the longest look at the league's biggest names that we're going to get.

That answered some questions regarding position battles—and created a few more. It also afforded Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Gary Davenport and Brent Sobleski a glimpse at which teams are firing on all cylinders and which ones still need some work.

As that trio has done the past several weeks and will continue to do all season long, it gathered to rank the league's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.

Both ends of the spectrum feature a different team than last week.

Note: If two or more teams were tied in the aggregate ranking, the one with the highest individual ranking received the highest rank. If teams were tied in highest individual ranking as well, the team with better Super Bowl odds at OddsShark "won" the tie. Ties are bad.