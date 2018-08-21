NFL Power Rankings: Rams Overtake Top Spot in B/R's Latest Expert Consensus

0 of 32

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NFL preseason is halfway home. In just over two weeks, the Atlanta Falcons will make the trek to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the 2018 season opener.

The all-important (or at least as important as exhibition games get) "dress rehearsal" games are coming up this week, but already some things are sorting out across the league. Position battles are coming into focus. We're getting a feel for which rookies could be set for big things in their first seasons. And some unlucky teams have already been bitten by the injury bug.

The moving and shaking across football over the past couple of weeks has caused some shifting in the NFL power rankings compiled by Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport.

As a matter of fact, for the third time in as many editions of these rankings, a new team has claimed the No. 1 spot.

We'll get to the top team soon enough, but first off, we have to start at the bottom—with a team that has occupied that slot from the beginning.

Note: Moving forward with these rankings, a tiebreaker policy has been instituted. If two (or more) teams tie in aggregate ranking, the team with the highest individual ranking will receive the higher rank. If teams are tied in highest individual ranking as well, the team with better Super Bowl odds at OddsShark will "win" the tie. Ties are bad.