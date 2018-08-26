Little League World Series 2018: Championship TV Coverage and Top Players

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

South Korea and Hawaii will meet Sunday for the Little League World Series Championship in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Both teams rolled to 4-0 records from opposite sides of the tournament's bracket to reach the title game. South Korea edged Japan 2-1 in the international final, while Hawaii got past Georgia 3-0 to earn the right to represent the United States.

South Korea and Hawaii will play at 3 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by ABC.

Both teams have been at the top of their game, and they appeared to be on a collision course shortly after the tournament began. While the wins in their respective championship games clinched the matchup, both teams rolled to 10-0 victories in their third tournament game.

South Korea is dependent on Choi Ji-hyung for much of its power and production. He blasted a home run in the first inning of the title game win over Japan, and that was his third straight game with a long ball. The Hawaii pitching staff will have to find a way to cool off Choi's hot bat.

Choi has dominated the tournament to this point with seven hits in 11 at bats for a .636 batting average. He has driven in six runs and scored seven with a 1.455 slugging percentage.

Shoo Hoo Choi is providing plenty of support for his teammate with a .444 batting average that includes four hits and two doubles. Gi Jeong Kim is hitting .455 with three RBI, three runs scored and two doubles.

Aukea Kea dominated on the mound for Hawaii in the U.S. title game as he recorded 15 strikeouts in his complete-game shutout. Kea will not be pitching in the title game, but he is hitting .500 in the tournament with seven hits in 14 at bats and four runs batted in.

Sean Yamaguchi has has an excellent tournament for the Far West representative with a .417 batting average that includes one home run and five RBI.

Hunter Nishina has been effective for Hawaii even though he has just five at bats through four games. He has three hits and two RBI, and he could be a key player for Hawaii manager Gerald Oda.

Oda did not make any pronouncements or predictions for his team as it enters the championship game.

"Just do our best. That’s all. Of course we play to win, but more importantly, it’s about doing our best. That’s what we preach to our kids," Oda said, per Jon Gerardi of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

South Korea manager Ji Hee Su was also sportsman-like in his assessment of the competition. "We saw the two Americans teams in the West and Southeast and they look very strong to us," Su said, per Devin Bierly of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette. "We can’t guarantee (Sunday). It’s going to be a very hard game for us."

The two Little League teams have earned their spots in the championship round, and an exciting, low-scoring game would not be a surprise.

