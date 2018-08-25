Andrew Luck Gives Himself Passing Grade for Preseason Performances

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck felt encouraged by his performances over the preseason so far.

"I'm not going to give a letter grade. Sorry," Luck said when asked to grade his effort, per ESPN.com's Mike Wells. "Pass or fail? Pass."

Luck has appeared in each of Indianapolis' three preseason games, throwing for 204 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He has also completed 62.5 percent of his passes.

The three-time Pro Bowler missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from a shoulder injury, and he acknowledged he had an adjustment period getting used to game action again.

"To be honest, I forgot how fast guys in the league are," he said. "The guy from behind actually caught me by surprise. And it was a lesson again that in this league there's always someone behind you and you can't relax."

When healthy, Luck is one of the NFL's better quarterbacks. He threw for 4,761 yards and a league-high 40 touchdowns in 2014, which was arguably the last time he was at 100 percent for an entire season. The surgery he underwent in January 2017 addressed an injury that dated back to 2015.

Beyond his preseason numbers, simply having Luck ready to go for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 9 is the biggest thing for Indianapolis. The fact he has looked solid for the most part is the cherry on top.