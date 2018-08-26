UFC Fight Night 135 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 9

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 135 hit Lincoln, Nebraska and the Pinnacle Band Arena on Saturday and Justin Gaethje put on a show.

The highly touted lightweight got back in the win column with a thunderous one-punch KO over James Vick. In less than 90 seconds of work, Gaethje announced to the division that he is back in contention.

The action was not just with Gaethje's right hand. The UFC had five additional bouts on the main card with seven clashes on the prelim slate. A full night of fisticuffs in the Cornhuskers backyard. Nine of the night's fights ended with a knockout or submission sending the crowd home satisfied.

But who leaves Lincoln with more than a win bonus? Who are those real winners? And what about those real losers?

Let's answer those questions with a look at the UFC Fight Night 135 bill. Here are your real winners and losers following the UFC's latest outing.