UFC Fight Night 135 Results: The Real Winners and Losers
UFC Fight Night 135 hit Lincoln, Nebraska and the Pinnacle Band Arena on Saturday and Justin Gaethje put on a show.
The highly touted lightweight got back in the win column with a thunderous one-punch KO over James Vick. In less than 90 seconds of work, Gaethje announced to the division that he is back in contention.
The action was not just with Gaethje's right hand. The UFC had five additional bouts on the main card with seven clashes on the prelim slate. A full night of fisticuffs in the Cornhuskers backyard. Nine of the night's fights ended with a knockout or submission sending the crowd home satisfied.
But who leaves Lincoln with more than a win bonus? Who are those real winners? And what about those real losers?
Let's answer those questions with a look at the UFC Fight Night 135 bill. Here are your real winners and losers following the UFC's latest outing.
Winner: Justin Gaethje
Just in case anyone forgot — Justin Gaethje throws with dynamite.
James Vick enjoyed a height and reach advantage, but in similar fashion to Stefan Struve, he was found on the wrong end of an overhand right heater. Gaethje set it up perfectly and knocked him out cold with one clean shot. It was a thing of beauty.
There are two big reasons Gaethje was a big winner on Saturday.
The first is that he ended his skid and will jump back into contention. It's a huge boost to his career and to the UFC to have him involved in the title hunt. He called out Tony Ferguson in his post-fight interview, and while he may not get that fight right away it is the kind of fight everybody wants to see him in.
The second is that he didn't take much damage. He doesn't mind getting hit, but that takes a toll on one's career. Coming out unscathed is great for his longevity.
Gaethje gave everyone want they wanted with the exception of Vick. It was short, brutal and will leave a lasting impression on our minds.
Losers: Fans, Fox and the UFC
There is no reason, none at all, that these events should be such a drag.
MMA is exciting. It was built on excitement. These elongated events that draw on for more than six hours suck the lifeblood from fans. By the time it comes to the main event there is little care left in anyone's body.
It is especially worse when the fights go to a decision. Worse because some of those fights are not terrible, but in hours five and six they aren't going to capture fans who are just ready for the night to end. Shorter events are key.
Other sports try to keep events down to a respectable three hours or a little over. MMA tosses that out of the window and punishes their fans.
ESPN needs to look at how fans react to these events and make suitable changes. It will pay off for everyone in the end. It generates greater interest in a full event if fans know it will be compact and action-filled, and anyone wanting more can subscribe to the UFC's service.
As it stands, fans are carrying their near-lifeless bodies while being unable to muster a shout for their favorite fighter in the main event. Total exhaustion.
Winner: Jake Ellenberger
I cannot lie to you, this was originally a spot where Ellenberger was a loser. But that changed when he called it a career.
He was once a threat to the title, but in recent years it has been almost a foregone conclusion he would get knocked out. There was little hope this fight would have a different outcome. And it did not.
Bryan Barberena clipped him and finished the fight in the first round. It wasn't going to go another way.
Perhaps the UFC shoulders some of the blame for keeping him on the roster and booking him. Some could say he could have called it a career sooner and saved himself some punishment, but all athletes want to hang on. It is that self-belief that got them this far.
It is commendable that he called it a career and recognizing that making another run was not going to happen. It's a good call, and there is room in this sport for his knowledge. Ellenberger could be a valuable coach in the future.
Loser: Eryk Anders
The UFC could have earned themselves a "winners" tag for this matchup, but it'll have to take a backseat to Anders being a real loser coming out of UFC Fight Night 135.
Anders was the biggest favorite on the card (h/t OddsShark). He was coming off a competitive loss to a legend in the sport in Lyoto Machida, and got favorable matchmaking from the UFC. It looked like everything was in line for a big showing and to go back into the upper echelon of the division.
That did not happen.
He got the highlight reel KO, but only after nearly 15 full minutes of attrition against a complete unknown.
Tim Williams had his moments and made Anders look unrefined numerous times in the bout. Anders' performance did not inspire any hopes of bigger things. He lost some steam coming out of this fight which was not what he, or the UFC, wanted to happen.
Loser: Warlley Alves
Remember when Warlley Alves first entered the UFC and it looked like he was a future title contender?
Remember when Alves beat Colby Covington without too much issue?
Yeah, those days are gone. Anyone who had stock left in Alves can sell, sell, sell. James Krause put an end to that with his TKO performance in Lincoln. Alves never found the next level and almost seemingly regressed. It is disappointing, but not too surprising. We see it happen frequently in this sport.
Alves was to be one of the next big Brazilian stars. Instead, he's just someone who fills out an undercard and will be forgotten.
Loser: Mickey Gall
Mickey Gall got the quick win and all seemed right. Until he grabbed the mic.
Gall got into the UFC by winning quickly and calling out CM Punk. It made sense and was good. He backed up that trash talk. That was fine. Call-outs, in general, are fine and welcomed. But not Gall's latest attempt.
Gall called for a rematch with Sage Northcutt or a fight with Diego Sanchez. He's already beaten Northcutt and Sanchez is but a shell of his former self. These callouts are sad if nothing else. Especially for a fighter who just got back in the win column.
I am all for having names ready, but they need to make sense. Those two did not come close to making any sense other than looking for an easy fight. That's not what the fans want or what they deserve. It's cheap. Hopefully, Gall can right that wrong and look toward bigger and brighter things as he is a true prospect to watch.
Winner: John Wood
Let's take absolutely nothing away from Joanne Calderwood, who did the work in Lincoln, but the real victor of that women's strawweight bout was her coach John Wood.
Wood, and his staff at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas, have proven to be one of the top destination for female fighters. Calderwood is his latest accomplishment and it is a sight to see.
Roxanne Modafferi lived and trained in Japan for many years. Her solid jiu-jitsu game was worth noting, but she never seemed like a big threat. After a six-fight losing streak she made the change to the states and Syndicate MMA. Suddenly, her stand-up game became a factor and she got back on the winning track. Eventually fighting for the Invicta and UFC flyweight titles on separate occasions.
Calderwood was in a rut as well. After making the change, she earned her first submission win on Saturday.
Wood's work has been a blessing not only to the fighters, but to the fans as well. Modafferi and Calderwood are fan favorites with an up-beat and positive presence. Wood's technical work has allowed fans to see them be more successful at the highest level.
Calderwood is ready to contend in this fresh flyweight division, and John Wood is a big reason why.
Winner: Rani Yahya
Rani Yahya may never be a champion, but he has quietly put together a solid career. And Saturday's 90-second submission victory was just another in a long line of quiet successes.
The win marked seven of his last eight to go in the W column and put him on a three-fight win streak where he has submitted each of his opponents.
The victory should give Yahya one more chance against a top-end bantamweight to see if he can sneak into contention. However unlikely that may be, Yahya has earned the opportunity. The lack of fanfare should not detract from the resume he has built inside the Octagon. 11-3 and one no contest is a fantastic record.
Yahya's latest submission win should earn him bigger fights and greater respect.
UFC Fight Night 135 Full Card Results
- Justin Gaethje def. James Vick by KO at 1:27 of the first round
- Michael Johnson def. Andre Fili by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)
- Cortney Casey def. Angela Hill by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
- Bryan Barberena def. Jake Ellenberger by TKO at 2:26 of the first round
- Deiveson Figueiredo def. John Moraga by TKO at 3:08 of the second round
- Eryk Anders def. Tim Williams by KO at 4:42 of the third round
- James Krause def. Warlley Alves by TKO at 2:28 of the second round
- Cory Sandhagen def. Iuri Alcantara by TKO at 1:01 of the second round
- Andrew Sanchez def. Markus Perez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mickey Gall def. George Sullivan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09 of the first round
- Joanne Calderwood def. Kalindra Faria via submission (triangle armbar) at 4:57 of the first round
- Drew Dober def. Jon Tuck Decision by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
- Rani Yahya def. Luke Sanders via submission (heel hook) at 1:31 of the first round
Main Card
Preliminary Card