GernaderJake, NotVivid's Top Plays, Prize from Week 7 Fortnite Summer Skirmish

GernaderJake, NotVivid's Top Plays, Prize from Week 7 Fortnite Summer SkirmishAugust 26, 2018
The team of GernaderJake and NotVivid took the top spot Saturday in Week 7 of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish event.
With 33 points over five games, they edged out the squad of Ninja and DrLupo, who tallied 29 points, per Fornite esports. As a result, GernaderJake and NotVivid pocketed a total of $43,400, while Ninja and DrLupo received $32,800 for the day:
Fortnite esports @FortniteBRLive
RESULT: Day Two (Week 7) of the North American @FortniteGame #SummerSkirmish is finished! 🥇 @VividFN @GernaderJake 🥈 @Ninja @DrLupoOnTwitch 🥉 @Symfuhny @zayt Great games as usual! #Fortnite #esports https://t.co/GM3fDPNZsB
GernaderJake reveled in the performance:
Jake @GernaderJake
WE JUST WON THE SUMMER SKIRMISH!!! Thank you @FortniteGame for the opportunity. @VividFN and I each got 14 kills and $21,650 each. I’m in shock. https://t.co/ZFDjtEd6ov
The games were contested under the Big Bonus format. Players received one point per elimination, and eight collective eliminations as a team resulted in five points. Each game victory was worth five points as well.
The pair of Ghost Bizzle and KittyPlays won two of the five games Saturday in the North American competition, but that was only good enough for 10th overall. That illustrates how the value lies not just with being the last player standing but collecting a high volume of eliminations while doing so.
Teaming with Symfuhny en route to a third-place finish, NRG Zayt won the first game in dramatic fashion, lurking below NotVivid to register the final elimination. Twitch Esports shared a replay of the final sequence:
Twitch Esports @TwitchEsports
Whoa! @zayt kicks off #TwitchRivals x #SummerSkirmish NA with a wild clutch! https://t.co/xea83i1yVm https://t.co/prnr9WAQmc
Ninja displayed similar accuracy when he picked off LiquidChap while descending to a platform to secure the third game:
Twitch Esports @TwitchEsports
👀 @Ninja @DrLupoOnTwitch #TwitchRivals x #SummerSkirmish https://t.co/IzSpB4B3UN
Teammate DrLupo celebrated the win:
Earlier in the day, Solary Kinstaar and Lunary Jbzzed collected $43,200 after their 28 points were enough to win the second day of Week 7 in the European competition. Although Atlantis Mitro and Svennoss won two of the five games, Solary Kinstaar and Lunary Jbzzed were solid from start to finish. That consistency propelled them to the top of the leaderboard:
Twitch Esports @TwitchEsports
Here’s the final standings from today’s #TwitchRivals x #SummerSkirmish EU! So close it went to tiebreakers! GGs! https://t.co/fF7D6WwduQ
It was a great week for the team all around since it placed second Friday.
The Summer Skirmish series draws to a close over three days starting Friday in Seattle, with a total of $1.5 million on the line. Fortnite will broadcast the final Sept. 3 on Twitch and other official video channels, with coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET.
Top Plays, Friday Fortnite Summer Skirmish Prize Money