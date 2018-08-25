GernaderJake, NotVivid's Top Plays, Prize from Week 7 Fortnite Summer Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The team of GernaderJake and NotVivid took the top spot Saturday in Week 7 of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish event.

With 33 points over five games, they edged out the squad of Ninja and DrLupo, who tallied 29 points, per Fornite esports. As a result, GernaderJake and NotVivid pocketed a total of $43,400, while Ninja and DrLupo received $32,800 for the day:

GernaderJake reveled in the performance:

The games were contested under the Big Bonus format. Players received one point per elimination, and eight collective eliminations as a team resulted in five points. Each game victory was worth five points as well.

The pair of Ghost Bizzle and KittyPlays won two of the five games Saturday in the North American competition, but that was only good enough for 10th overall. That illustrates how the value lies not just with being the last player standing but collecting a high volume of eliminations while doing so.

Teaming with Symfuhny en route to a third-place finish, NRG Zayt won the first game in dramatic fashion, lurking below NotVivid to register the final elimination. Twitch Esports shared a replay of the final sequence:

Ninja displayed similar accuracy when he picked off LiquidChap while descending to a platform to secure the third game:

Teammate DrLupo celebrated the win:

Earlier in the day, Solary Kinstaar and Lunary Jbzzed collected $43,200 after their 28 points were enough to win the second day of Week 7 in the European competition. Although Atlantis Mitro and Svennoss won two of the five games, Solary Kinstaar and Lunary Jbzzed were solid from start to finish. That consistency propelled them to the top of the leaderboard:

It was a great week for the team all around since it placed second Friday.

The Summer Skirmish series draws to a close over three days starting Friday in Seattle, with a total of $1.5 million on the line. Fortnite will broadcast the final Sept. 3 on Twitch and other official video channels, with coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET.