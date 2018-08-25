Nick Young Reportedly Arrested After Alleged Incident During Traffic Stop

Nick Young Reportedly Arrested After Alleged Incident During Traffic StopAugust 25, 2018
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Veteran NBA guard Nick Young was reportedly arrested on obstruction of justice charges in Hollywood on Friday night.
Per TMZ Sports, Young was pulled over for a routine traffic violation when he allegedly refused to cooperate with the police officers on the scene.
Young's vehicle was reportedly impounded and he was booked at a police station in the area.
One witness told TMZ that Young was ordered to stand up against a wall, where police officers handcuffed him.
Young is currently a free agent. The 33-year-old won his first NBA championship last season as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
In 11 NBA seasons, Young has played for the Warriors, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.
