Nick Young Reportedly Arrested After Alleged Incident During Traffic Stop

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 25, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young (6) in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Phoenix. The Warriors defeated the Suns 117-100. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Veteran NBA guard Nick Young was reportedly arrested on obstruction of justice charges in Hollywood on Friday night. 

Per TMZ Sports, Young was pulled over for a routine traffic violation when he allegedly refused to cooperate with the police officers on the scene. 

Young's vehicle was reportedly impounded and he was booked at a police station in the area. 

One witness told TMZ that Young was ordered to stand up against a wall, where police officers handcuffed him. 

Young is currently a free agent. The 33-year-old won his first NBA championship last season as a member of the Golden State Warriors. 

In 11 NBA seasons, Young has played for the Warriors, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. 

 

