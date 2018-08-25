Tiger Woods Picks Up Steam at Northern Trust, Shoots 3-Under on Saturday

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods had his best showing at the 2018 Northern Trust on Saturday with a three-under 68 in the third round.

After posting consecutive rounds of 71, Woods needed to post a low number if he wanted any chance to get near the top of the leaderboard heading into the final day.

While things didn't work out the way he would have hoped, there were signs of improvement for Woods.

His short game let him down on Friday. The 14-time major champion needed 35 putts to finish the second round, negating him hitting 16 of 18 greens in regulation.

"The name of the game is you've got to make putts and you've got to roll it," Woods told reporters after the second round. "No matter how good your drive is, you've still got to roll them and still got to make putts, and I didn't putt very well today. I had a hard time seeing my lines, and consequently, I didn't make anything."

Saturday wasn't a great putting day for Woods—27 over 18 holes—but it was still an improvement over what happened 24 hours earlier. It also made all the difference in his score from Round 2 to 3.

Tiger's best putt of the day was on No. 14 when he made his second birdie from 16 feet away:

Per the Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker, Woods still missed his chance to put together an even better score than what he settled for:

Woods made headlines in June after changing putters from a blade to a mallet. Per Andy Wittry, in three of the past four tournaments he played, the 42-year-old finished 16th or higher in strokes gained putting with totals of 4.77, 2.78 and 5.05.

His average this weekend when walking off the course was 1.21 strokes lost.

On the positive side of things, Woods had his first bogey-free round of the season.

There was a potentially ugly moment on the par-five 17th hole when his third shot went past the green into the rough. He got to within five feet on his next shot before salvaging par and followed with this sequence on No. 18:

Woods leads the PGA Tour with a 68.42 scoring average in the third round. That average ranges from 46th to 133rd in the other three rounds.

Since this is only the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, Woods didn't have to come away with a win this weekend to make these next four weeks a success. His third-round surge could be huge for his confidence after a slow start the past two days.

Stats via PGATour.com