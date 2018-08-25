NFL Preseason Roundup: Derwin James Might Be the NFL's Best Secret Weapon

0 of 9

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The most important leg of the NFL's preseason (supposedly) is nearly complete, with seven matchups taking place Saturday.

Before all 32 franchises start looking toward the regular season with one pesky final preseason game remaining—which means next to nothing—some questions can still be answered.

The time is now for an individual to make his final case, because the majority of rosters are already decided. Those battling for starting positions are basically guaranteed spots, while a handful of others want to earn those last two or three openings.

"You want to make the team, you've got to make a block, you've got to make a tackle," Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week, per the Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer. "Go make the team. Show us."

Teams, meanwhile, want to create a positive atmosphere with crisp, solid performances...if they played their starting units, and not everyone did. (Looking at you, Chicago.)

Some succeeded in the venture. Others failed.

How each approaches the looming season is based on what occurred during each exhibition.

"It's just a series of opportunities to improve your team to get ready for the regular season opener, to get ready for the regular season schedule," New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, per MassLive.com's Nick O'Malley.