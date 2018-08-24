Aroldis Chapman Had PRP Injection After Knee Injury; Will Be Examined in 2 Weeks

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman's ailing knee will keep him out for at least two more weeks.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chapman will be re-evaluated in two weeks after the player received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee.

