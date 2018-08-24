Aroldis Chapman Had PRP Injection After Knee Injury; Will Be Examined in 2 Weeks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, center, leaves the game due to an injury in the twelfth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Miami. The Yankees won 2-1 in twelve innings. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman's ailing knee will keep him out for at least two more weeks. 

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chapman will be re-evaluated in two weeks after the player received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Andujar’s Hitting Is Invaluable to the Yankees

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Andujar’s Hitting Is Invaluable to the Yankees

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Rick Renteria Cleared to Rejoin White Sox

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rick Renteria Cleared to Rejoin White Sox

    670 The Score
    via 670 The Score

    Trout Expected to Return to Angels Tonight

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trout Expected to Return to Angels Tonight

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Harvey Won't Be Traded to Brewers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Harvey Won't Be Traded to Brewers

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report