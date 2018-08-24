Conor McGregor Calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father for Being a 'Coward'

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has called out Khabib Nurmagomedov's father for being a "coward" in a post on social media:

His comments came ahead of his clash with the undefeated Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in October.

The 30-year-old McGregor is MMA's biggest star, but he has been out of the sport since beating Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight title in November 2016.

In August 2017, he lost in a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather via a 10th-round technical knockout in one of the most-watched fights of all time.

McGregor may have been out of action, but he's still been in the headlines. In April, he gatecrashed a UFC press conference featuring Nurmagomedov at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and subsequently faced criminal charges after smashing the window of a bus carrying UFC fighters and personnel.

Earlier in the day, it had been announced McGregor had been stripped of the lightweight title due to inactivity, although MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported the attack was in response to an altercation between Nurmagomedov and Artem Lobov, who is McGregor's teammate.

The MMA star faced 12 criminal charges, but managed to avoid jail time by reaching a plea deal that required he undertake community service and undergo anger management treatment, per BBC News.

McGregor will be aiming to reclaim his lightweight belt when he makes his comeback against longtime rival Nurmagomedov.

UFC president Dana White told the BBC MMA Show on Tuesday that he thinks "this will be the biggest fight [the UFC has] ever done."