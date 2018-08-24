US Open Tennis 2018 Draw Results: Full List of Seedings and Brackets

Richard Drew/Associated Press

The draw for the 2018 U.S. Open is set.

The final major tennis tournament of the year announced its seedings and draw Thursday, with a pile of familiar faces at the top.

Rafael Nadal will look to repeat as champion at Flushing Meadows as the top seed. He'll open the event against a familiar foe in David Ferrer, his countryman who has twice reached the semifinals in the event.

"We were in the Davis Cup team a lot of times, here too. He's a good friend," Nadal told reporters of Ferrer. "He has been an amazing player for such a long, long time. This year he's going through tougher times but he's still a player with a very high level of tennis. I'm looking forward to playing that match so we'll see.

"I don't go crazy about the draw," he added. "I really don't care. I understand it's luck. At the end of the day, you will face your opponent."

Roger Federer's attempt at capturing his first U.S. Open in a decade begins on the opposite side of the bracket as the No. 2 seed. Juan Martin del Potro and Alexander Zverev round out the top four seeds for the men.

Federer lost out in the draw by landing in the same quarter as Novak Djokovic, who looks poised to make a run at returning to No. 1. Djokovic is back up to No. 6 in the world after winning his fourth Wimbledon and this month's Western & Southern Open. He said learning from Federer in terms of scheduling has helped keep him healthy.

"Federer has always had a great way of dealing with the schedule," Djokovic told Business Insider's Scott Davis. "I think in terms of scheduling, I've learned a lot from him, in terms of how to pick certain tournaments and peak at the right time so you can perform your best when it's most needed, the most important events."

Simona Halep will enter the U.S. Open as the top seed for the women. She'll be joined in the top four by No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 3 Sloane Stephens and No. 4 Angelique Kerber.

Stephens is the reigning U.S. Open champion and would be the first woman to repeat at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams won three straight from 2012-14.

"Last year I wasn't supposed to win the U.S. Open," Stephens said, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. "I was not supposed to do anything. To be here defending is like the cherry on top. It's fun, exciting. I'll be nervous. My pits will be sweating, but it's so much fun. It was something incredible that happened in my life."

Everyone will be looking at the No. 17 spot, with Williams looking to capture her first major since returning from the birth of her child. Williams reached the Wimbledon final and is ranked No. 26 in the world, with her 17th seed coming from the U.S. Open considering her pregnancy absence in seeding.

Williams and Stephens would face off in the semifinals if both women made it that far.

2018 U.S. Open Women's Singles Seeds

1. Simona Halep, Romania

2. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark

3. Sloane Stephens, United States

4. Angelique Kerber, Germany

5. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

6. Caroline Garcia, France

7. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

8. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

9. Julia Goerges, Germany

10. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

11. Daria Kasatkina, Russia

12. Garbine Muguruza, Spain

13. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands

14. Madison Keys, United States

15. Elise Mertens, Belgium

16. Venus Williams, United States

17. Serena Williams, United States

18. Ashleigh Barty, Australia

19. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia

20. Naomi Osaka, Japan

21. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania

22. Maria Sharapova, Russia

23. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic

24. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States

25. Daria Gavrilova, Australia

26. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus

27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia

28. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia

29. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia

30. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain

31. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia

32. Maria Sakkari, Greece

2018 U.S. Open Men's Singles Seeds

1. Rafael Nadal, Spain

2. Roger Federer, Switzerland

3. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina

4. Alexander Zverev, Germany

5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa

6. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

7. Marin Cilic, Croatia

8. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

9. Dominic Thiem, Austria

10. David Goffin, Belgium

11. John Isner, United States

12. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain

13. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

14. Fabio Fognini, Italy

15. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

16. Kyle Edmund, Great Britain

17. Lucas Pouille, France

18. Jack Sock, United States

19. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

20. Borna Coric, Croatia

21. Kei Nishikori, Japan

22. Marco Cecchinato, Italy

23. Hyeon Chung, South Korea

24. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina

25. Milos Raonic, Canada

26. Richard Gasquet, France

27. Karen Khachanov, Russia

28. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

29. Adrian Mannarino, France

30. Nick Kyrgios, Australia

31. Fernando Verdasco, Spain

32. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia

Full U.S. Open bracket available on the tournament's official website

