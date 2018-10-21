Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, More Fantasy Outlook After Melvin Gordon's Injury

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

As Melvin Gordon deals with a hamstring injury, the Los Angeles Chargers will look to Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson to carry the load versus the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday morning.

Since getting off to a slow start as a rookie, Gordon has averaged 1,051 rushing yards, 448 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. In other words, that's a lot of production out of the lineup.

Second-year running back Austin Ekeler is coming off a promising rookie campaign. Last year, he racked up 260 rushing yards on 5.5 yards yards per carry while scoring twice, adding 279 receiving yards on 10.3 yards per reception along with three additional touchdowns.

He's been a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners this year, rushing for 263 yards while adding 14 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns. In standard leagues, he's scored nine or more fantasy points in four games. While Gordon has been one of fantasy's best players, Ekeler has emerged as a flex option with Gordon in the lineup and is a safe bet as an RB2 with Gordon out.

Los Angeles also used a seventh-round pick on Jackson. The 6'0", 199-pound back ran for at least 1,100 yards in all four seasons at Northwestern, totaling 42 touchdowns. Jackson earned high praise from head coach Anthony Lynn during summer workouts for his ability to find the soft spots in defenses.

Behind Ekeler and Jackson, Detrez Newsome could also see some snaps.

Ekeler, Jackson and Newsome don't have an extensive track record, but Ekeler has been productive this season, making him the only player worth rostering and starting. Expect him to see a heavy workload while Gordon is sidelined.