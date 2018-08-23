Charles Sims Placed on Injured Reserve by Buccaneers with Knee Injury

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running back Charles Sims on injured reserve due to a knee injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Sims suffered the injury on the opening kickoff of Saturday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. The injury was not believed to be serious initially, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Since being drafted in the third round in 2014, Sims has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay. His versatility has allowed him to be used in different ways out of the backfield. Not only has he piled up 958 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, but he also has 1,190 yards and six scores through the air in four seasons.

After a knee injury limited him to just seven games in 2016, Sims recorded 95 rushing yards, 249 receiving yards and one touchdown last year.

He re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal in April.

Tampa Bay opted to release two-time Pro Bowler Doug Martin earlier this offseason to save some money. As a result, Sims was going to be expected to step up, especially on in third-down situations. While Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers have proven to be solid playmakers, Sims has been Tampa Bay's top receiving threat out of the backfield the last three seasons.

The Buccaneers will now have to figure out who their third-down back will be. Barber (16 receptions) and Rodgers (nine) didn't catch many passes a year ago, and running backs coach Tim Spencer recently called out second-round pick Ronald Jones, via ESPN's Jenna Laine, for his inability to catch passes. That could open the door for rookie Shaun Wilson—who caught 81 passes and averaged 9.0 yards per reception in four years at Duke—to be in the mix.