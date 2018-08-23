Former MSU Coach Kathie Klages Charged with Lying in Larry Nassar Investigation

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was charged Thursday with lying to police in relation to the sexual assault investigation into former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

According to David Eggert of the Associated Press, Klages faces up to four years in prison if she is convicted of the felony and misdemeanor charges against her.

Per Eggert, former gymnast Larissa Boyce alleged that she told Klages that Nassar abused her in 1997 while she was training with the Spartans' youth gymnastics team when she was 16 years old.

Boyce also alleged that Klages suggested she not alert authorities to the matter even though another gymnast came forward with similar allegations.

Klages has denied Boyce's allegations against her.

In January, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was later sentenced to another 40 to 125 years in prison on an additional three counts. Nassar was previously sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges as well.

Klages served as the gymnastics coach at Michigan State for 27 years before stepping down last year. Her resignation came on the heels of MSU's suspending her amid an investigation into whether she knew about Nassar's sexual abuse against gymnasts and Michigan State students.