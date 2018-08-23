Johnny Manziel on Concussion Recovery: 'I Wish It Was Progressing Faster'

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel is ready to return to action for the CFL's Montreal Alouettes but has yet to receive the go-ahead from doctors to get back on the field after suffering a concussion in the Aug. 11 defeat to the Ottawa Redblacks.

"I feel like I'm just jumping through the necessary hoops as far as concussion protocol," Manziel said on his Barstool Sports podcast Comeback SZN (h/t TMZ Sports). "I wish it was progressing faster."

Manziel finished 16-of-26 for 168 yards in the loss to Ottawa. During a run in the third quarter, he absorbed a big hit at the goal line by Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose. Manziel stayed in for the remainder of the game.

The Alouettes placed him in the CFL's concussion protocol Aug. 15, and he missed a 40-24 defeat to the Edmonton Eskimos.

Montreal head coach Mike Sherman was optimistic Manziel would receive medical clearance to return to practice as early as Thursday.

"He's doing better every day," Sherman said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I texted him last night [and] he said he felt great. Every day, there's an improvement. Hopefully, tomorrow there's significant improvement and we go from there."

The Alouettes play the Toronto Argonauts at home Friday night.