2018 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat Sheet

2018 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat SheetAugust 26, 2018
We're already into the third week of the NFL preseason, which means many of us are gearing up for our fantasy football drafts.
The key to winning the draft is preparation. The more you prepare for various scenarios, the better off you'll be on draft night.
The best way to prep for the draft is to read many mock drafts and strategy guides—there's no right answer, so take in opinions from different sources and decide what works best for you. But to get you started, here's a fantasy football mock draft, a top-50 cheat sheet and a few tips on how to win your draft.
Mock Draft
Round 1
Team 1: Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
Team 2: Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
Team 3: David Johnson, RB, ARZ
Team 4: Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
Team 5: Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
Team 6: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
Team 7: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
Team 8: Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
Team 9: Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
Team 10: Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
Round 2
Team 10: Michael Thomas, WR, NO
Team 9: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, NYG
Team 8: Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
Team 7: Julio Jones, WR, ATL
Team 6: Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
Team 5: A.J. Green, WR, CIN
Team 4: Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
Team 3: Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
Team 2: Davante Adams, WR, GB
Team 1: Mike Evans, WR, TB
Round 3
Team 1: Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
Team 2: LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
Team 3: T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
Team 4: Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
Team 5: Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
Team 6: Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
Team 7: Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
Team 8: Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
Team 9: Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
Team 10: Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
PPR Top-50 Cheat Sheet
1. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
3. David Johnson, RB, ARZ
4. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
5. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
8. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
9. Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
10. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
11. Michael Thomas, WR, NO
12. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, NYG
13. Julio Jones, WR, ATL
14. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
16. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
17. A.J. Green, WR, CIN
18. Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
19. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
20. Davante Adams, WR, GB
21. Mike Evans, WR, TB
22. T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
23. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
24. LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
25. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
26. Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
27. Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
28. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
29. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
30. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
31. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
32. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
33. Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
35. Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
34. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARZ
36. Golden Tate, WR, DET
37. Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
38. Marvin Jones, WR, DET
39. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
40. Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
41. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
42. Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
43. Josh Gordon, WR, CLE
44. Royce Freeman, RB, DEN
45. Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI
46. Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
47. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
48. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
49. Robert Woods, WR, LAR
50. Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
Don't Reach for a RB
Everyone wants to load up on running backs early, because the pool tends to run dry quickly. But don't feel like you have to go with the flow if there's an early run on the position.
The main reason for this is the running back rankings in two months will look dramatically different than they do today. As injuries start to mount and ineffective players lose their jobs, running backs your aren't even thinking about right now will suddenly become relevant.
For example, let's say there's an early run on the running back position and Denver Broncos rookie Royce Freeman is the top running back on your board in the late third round. However, since there was a run on running backs, that means a good receiver such as Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still available.
In this scenario, you might be inclined to panic and take Freeman before all the starting running backs are gone. But it might be safer to roll with Evans. Two months from now, barring injury, Evans will still be the focal point of the Buccaneers passing game, but can you say the same for Freeman? Maybe not. He's an unproven commodity and could lose carries to Devontae Booker if he doesn't perform.
When faced with a scenario such as this, take the reliable asset. It's better to land sure things in the early rounds, and then stay active on the waiver wire to plug holes on your team during the season.
Have a QB Strategy in Mind
Knowing when to take a quarterback is hard, so it's best to have two different strategies ready depending on how the early rounds play out.
Scarcity is not an issue at the position, so if you wait until the late rounds, you'll be fine. However, it never hurts to have a Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson on your squad.
The key to targeting those players is to not jump the gun with your selection.
If everything plays out perfectly in your first few rounds, you'll enter the fifth round with two running backs and two receivers with whom you feel confident. At that point, you're in position to take one of the elite quarterbacks if you wish. If one of the superstars aren't available, however, then it's best to wait.
Based on ESPN.com's PPR scoring projections, only 16 fantasy points separates their fifth-ranked quarterback (Alex Smith) and their 15th-ranked quarterback (Patrick Mahomes). That's an average of one fantasy point per game.
So if you don't land one of the elites at the position, just wait it out. You'll end up with some solid options late in the draft, or you may even pick up a hot overachiever off the waiver wire during the season.
Don't Overdraft Your Favorite Players
It can be hard not to reach for players on your favorite team, so it could be to your advantage to enter the draft with a specific game plan for each of your favorites targets.
If you know you have this bad habit of reaching for certain guys, set a limit for yourself.
Let's say your a Patriots fan, and Rodgers and Wilson both come off the board in the second round. Deep down you know it's too early to draft Brady, but you might be tempted anyway.
Set a limit for yourself before the draft on the earliest round you're willing to take him. If you told yourself you won't touch Brady before the fourth round, then maybe you'll be able to avoid the mistake of reaching for him in that scenario.
QB's Better Watch Out for Derwin James ⚡️