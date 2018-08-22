Dwyane Wade, Drake Invest in High School Sports Media Startup Mars Reel

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2018

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 09: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat looks on during NBA Off-season training with Remy Workouts on August 8, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Drake, Dwyane Wade and a number of other marquee names in the sports and hip-hop world have invested in a media startup company called Mars Reel.

Alexandra Steigrad of the New York Post reported the news, noting the digital media company covers highly regarded high school athletes. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Nas were also among the early investors in the company that raised $4.7 million in its initial fundraising round.

The company will post on social media, and its Twitter page already features videos, profiles and highlights of some of the best high school basketball players in the country.

According to Steigrad, Otter Media was critical in the initial fundraising as well and will advise Mars Reel as a partner.    

