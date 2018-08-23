BIG3 League Championship 2018 TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The second season of the Big3 basketball league concludes August 24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

No. 1 seed Power enters as the favored side against No. 3 seed 3's Company, who became the first lower seed to earn a playoff win in league history a week ago.

Power's been one of the favorites to win the league from the start of the season, as it's only loss came against Tri-State in Week 3 in Oakland.

While Power is looking to eliminate the ghosts of a poor 2017 postseason, 3s Company is playing its second-ever playoff game in the Big3.

Third place will be awarded before the championship game, as semifinal losers Tri-State and 3 Headed Monsters face off.

Big3 Championship Information

Date: Friday, August 24

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app

Predictions

Power over 3s Company

Running the table in any league appears difficult, but the Big3's been the exception to that thought in its two years of existence.

Trilogy won the league title a year ago by winning 10 consecutive games, and Power comes into Friday's final with six straight victories following a Week 3 defeat to Tri-State.

Corey Maggette's been Power's top star, and he once again led the team with 16 points in the semifinal, but he'll need the necessary support from his teammates in order to counter 3s Company's impressive shooting.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Cuttino Mobley and Glen "Big Baby" Davis rank in the top 10 in Big3 scoring and both NBA veterans joined Maggette in double digits in the 51-49 semifinal victory over Tri-State.

In addition to needing all three of its stars to shine once again, Power must find a way to shut down Andre Emmett, who scored 25 points in 3s Company's 50-28 semifinal walloping of 3 Headed Monsters.

Emmett turned himself into the breakout star of the league with four consecutive 20-point performances that raised him up to fourth on the Big3 points leaderboard, and if he outscores Maggette by nine points, the former Texas tech star could take the scoring crown.

Drew Gooden and Dahntay Jones will be the X-factors for 3s Company, just like they've been in recent weeks.

If they can support Emmett if he gets shut down for stretches, 3s Company has a chance to compete with Power, but it'll be an uphill climb against the league's best team.

Tri-State over 3 Headed Monsters

It's going to be hard for 3 Headed Monsters to recover from a rough semifinal outing in which it put three more point on the scoreboard than Emmett did for 3s Company.

David Hawkins might be the best player to step on the hardwood in the third-place game, as he is third in the Big3 in scoring and leads the league in assists and steals.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jermaine O'Neal proved to be a solid complementary piece for Hawkins in the semifinal loss to Power, which was the tighter of the two playoff games a week ago.

If 3 Headed Monsters are able to rebound from their rough semifinal outing, Reggie Evans will be the catalyst.

Evans is the top rebounder in the league, and he sits fifth on the scoring chart with 124 points. If he gets hot early, 3 Headed Monsters could claim third place.

While the third-place game should be a nice appetizer to the championship entree, it might not be as competitive if Hawkins remains hot for Tri-State.

