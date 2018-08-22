US Open Qualifying 2018: Results, Scores and Reaction from Wednesday

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The U.S. Open qualification continued on Wednesday, with a huge schedule of matches and some well-known names and up-and-coming players on tap.

Below, we'll break down the most notable results of the bunch.

Notable Results

Women

Lina Gjorcheska def. Lauren Davis, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3

[11] Heather Watson def. Cori Gauff, 6-4, 6-1

[7] Arantxa Rus def. Irina Khromacheva, 7-6, 6-3

[4] Viktorija Golubic def. Ashley Kratzer, 6-4, 7-5

Karolina Muchova def. [5] Vitalia Diatchenko, 6-1, 7-6, 6-1

Men

Ernesto Escobedo def. [1] Jozef Kovalik, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6

Hiroki Moriya def. [3] Ilya Ivashka, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

Federico Gaio def. Lukas Rosol, 7-6, 6-4

Daniel Elahi Galan def. [4] Hugo Dellien, 6-1, 7-6

[9] Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Tallon Griekspoor, 7-5, 6-3

For the full results, be sure to check out USOpen.org.

Recap

Heather Watson kept her tournament hopes alive on Wednesday, knocking off 14-year-old American wunderkind Cori Gauff in the highlight match of the day.

After the match, Watson spoke about her win:

She also praised the young Gauff:

"Being up against her on the court, it's incredible what she's doing at 14 years old. She's not just young for the professional circuit, but she's so young just to be a junior, and she's got such a great base and a great game. I think what stood out to me the most today is what a good athlete she is, and mentally she's very switched on and mature for her age."

Lauren Davis' struggles continued, meanwhile, as she lost to Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska 7-6 (2), 5-7, 3-6, ending her time in New York. She came into the day at just 3-12 on the season, and after reaching the third round of the Australian Open and nearly pulling off an improbable upset of top seed Simona Halep, she's struggled to make a dent in any proceeding tournaments.

On the men's side, Ernesto Escobedo pulled off the upset of the day, knocking off top qualifying seed Jozef Kovalik.

After the match, he broke down his current form:

One of the players among the qualifiers, meanwhile, is moving on. Felix Auger-Aliassime didn't have an easy win against Tallon Griekspoor, by any stretch, but he's one step closer to the main attraction with his victory.

Qualifying play will resume Thursday.