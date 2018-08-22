Tiger Woods on 2017 Masters, Injuries: 'At That Time, I Was Done'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tiger Woods acknowledged Wednesday that he felt he was done with golf at the 2017 Masters.

After Nick Faldo recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and said Woods told people he wouldn't play golf again at the 2017 Masters dinner for past champions, Woods confirmed Faldo's comments Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Bob Harig: "At that time, I was done. I didn't know what I was going to do be doing. I had no golf in my future at that time. I couldn't walk. I couldn't sit."

Woods missed all of 2016 and most of 2017 after undergoing multiple back surgeries, but he has returned on a full-time basis this year and enjoyed a strong season with five top-10 finishes.

The 42-year-old Woods further explained the state of mind he was in before undergoing back surgery after the 2017 Masters: "I wasn't confident; I was having a fusion. At the time, I needed to try and get rid of the pain. It wasn't so much about golf. I tried everything. I tried stem cell; I tried Lidocaine; I tried Marcaine, nerve block. Nothing took the pain away."

While Tiger still hasn't won a tournament since 2013 or a major since 2008, he is trending in the right direction.

The 14-time major champion finished second at this month's PGA Championship, and he has finished sixth or better in three of his past four tournaments.

Woods will continue his search for a win this week at the Northern Trust, and he will look to solidify his status as a likely captain's pick for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Tiger will tee off Thursday in the first round of the Northern Trust at 7:54 a.m. ET.