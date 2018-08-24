MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain 2018: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press

Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo will be the top riders likely to win the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain at Silverstone on Sunday.

Marquez and Honda currently top the standings, yet Ducati will have confidence after Andrea Dovizioso and team-mate Lorenzo finished first and second respectively at the Czech Republic Grand Prix earlier this month.

Things were different in Germany last month, where Marquez asserted himself on the track at Sachsenring. The Spaniard was third in the Czech Republic, but still finished ahead of Rossi, who needs a win for Yamaha.

The schedule will see the main race take place before Moto2 to ensure there is no clash with the German Formula One Grand Prix, per Simon Patterson of Motorcycle News.

Saturday, August 25

9:55 a.m. BST/4:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice (FP3)

1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET: Free Practice (FP4)

2:10 p.m. BST/9:10 a.m. ET: Qualifying (Q1)

2:35 p.m. BST/9:35 a.m. ET: Qualifying (Q2)

Sunday, August 26

Time: 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App, beIN Sports CONNECT

Despite recent setbacks, Rossi is cautiously optimistic about his chances. In particular, the Italian values his familiarity with Silverstone, per GPOne.com: "We now go to Silverstone, a track that I really like. As usual, with my team we will work strongly to achieve the best results. I hope that at Silverstone we can be fast, so I can have a good race."

History is on Rossi's side since he has won this race eight times, more than any other rider. However, recent experinces don't bode well for Rossi and fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales, since the team hasn't won a premier-class race in the last 21 attempts, per MotorSport Magazine's Mat Oxley.

There is no such problem for Marquez, who won in Germany and claimed victory at the DutchTT in July. The Spaniard is wary of the impact conditions at Silverstone may have on the race, per Crash.net's Peter McLaren: "At Silverstone, the weather is another opponent to take into account, but whatever the conditions, it's a circuit that I like and where I was fighting for victory last year."

While Marquez is bullish about the possibility of dealing with rain, McLaren noted he hasn't won at Sivlerstone since 2014, particularly struggling on a wet track three years ago.

Doubts about Marquez and Rossi make Lorenzo a stronger candidate to win. After all, he won in Italy and Barcelona back in June, before tasting victory again in Austria. In between, Lorenzo finished second in Brno.

It's a fine run of form from a 31-year-old showing enough credentials to prove he can deny Marquez a seventh world championship.