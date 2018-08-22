Jets Reportedly Will Release Cairo Santos After Claiming Jason Myers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

This is a 2018 photo of Cairo Santos of the New York Jets NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Jets active roster as of Monday, June 11, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The New York Jets released kicker Cairo Santos on Wednesday after claiming kicker Jason Myers on waivers Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Santos had been recovering from a groin issue in training camp and was finally healthy, but the Jets made the decision to move on.

"Just haven't been able to see enough of him," a source told ESPN.com.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

