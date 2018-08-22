Jets Reportedly Will Release Cairo Santos After Claiming Jason Myers

Uncredited/Associated Press

The New York Jets released kicker Cairo Santos on Wednesday after claiming kicker Jason Myers on waivers Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Santos had been recovering from a groin issue in training camp and was finally healthy, but the Jets made the decision to move on.

"Just haven't been able to see enough of him," a source told ESPN.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.