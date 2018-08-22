Charcandrick West Released by Chiefs After 4 Seasons with Team

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday the release of running back Charcandrick West.

West, 27, spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs, accumulating 1,551 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. However, he had fallen behind Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware and Damien Williams on the depth chart at running back.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

