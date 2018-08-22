WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 22

1 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Indie darling and Mae Young Classic 2018 competitor Deonna Purrazzo returned to the NXT ring Wednesday, battling Bianca Belair in a match taped Saturday night before TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

The wrestlers exchanged some grappling early before a gutbuster by Belair turned the tide of the match in her favor. She worked over Purrazzo's back and applied a full nelson, taking firm control of the bout.

Purrazzo would eventually move out of the way of a standing moonsault from Belair, creating distance between the two of them and starting her comeback.

Attempting an armbar, Purrazzo was on a roll, but Belair escaped and sent her into the ring post. An inverted torture rack slam earned Belair the hard-fought win.

Result

Belair defeated Purrazzo

Grade

B

Analysis

The match was a little less competitive than one would have assumed, but even then, it did what it intended to. Belair looked strong against an established indie star. Purrazzo, in what is for some their first exposure to the competitor, showed flashes of the athleticism, timing and fire that have made her such a well-regarded performer elsewhere.

A strong way to kick off this week's broadcast.