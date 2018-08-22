WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 22August 23, 2018
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 22
The NXT brand delivered another extraordinary TakeOver event Saturday night. Wednesday, days removed from title changes and violent wars that defined that show, the brand returned to WWE Network for its weekly television show.
United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne defended his title against Zack Gibson, and Deonna Purrazzo made her debut, battling the returning Bianca Belair in singles action.
Find out how those two matches turned how, how they graded and what it means for the Superstars involved with this recap of the broadcast.
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Bianca Belair
Indie darling and Mae Young Classic 2018 competitor Deonna Purrazzo returned to the NXT ring Wednesday, battling Bianca Belair in a match taped Saturday night before TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.
The wrestlers exchanged some grappling early before a gutbuster by Belair turned the tide of the match in her favor. She worked over Purrazzo's back and applied a full nelson, taking firm control of the bout.
Purrazzo would eventually move out of the way of a standing moonsault from Belair, creating distance between the two of them and starting her comeback.
Attempting an armbar, Purrazzo was on a roll, but Belair escaped and sent her into the ring post. An inverted torture rack slam earned Belair the hard-fought win.
Result
Belair defeated Purrazzo
Grade
B
Analysis
The match was a little less competitive than one would have assumed, but even then, it did what it intended to. Belair looked strong against an established indie star. Purrazzo, in what is for some their first exposure to the competitor, showed flashes of the athleticism, timing and fire that have made her such a well-regarded performer elsewhere.
A strong way to kick off this week's broadcast.
WWE United Kingdom Championship: Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson
United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne defended against UK Classic winner Zack Gibson in the main event of Wednesday's show.
The action was intense and violent right from the get-go, complete with a slapping spot that popped the crowd and led to chants of "Bruiserweight" in favor of the champion.
Gibson escaped some of Dunne's offense but paid for it when the champion delivered a moonsault that wiped him out at ringside.
His mouth bloodied from his war with Dunne, Gibson found some moderate success late, but Dunne recovered, snapped his opponent's fingers and delivered The Bitter End to score the successful title defense.
Result
Dunne defeated Gibson to retain the title
Grade
A
Analysis
Dunne is a master of British Strong Style, and it was on full display here. Hard-hitting, unforgiving and punishing, the match featured some offense by both men that is unlike anything else the audience sees in NXT or WWE.
By match's end, though, Dunne scored another win and further established himself as one of the gatekeepers of NXT. He is unstoppable, booked in a manner typically reserved for the likes of Brock Lesnar or Braun Strowman.
It sets him apart and helps him establish an aura that makes him a joy to watch.