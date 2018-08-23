What to Make of Disappointing NFL Rookie Preseasons

1 of 8

How he factors in

When the Baltimore Ravens used a first-round pick on quarterback Lamar Jackson back in April, it was an indication that the ice was getting thinner underneath highly paid starter Joe Flacco. But everyone knew Jackson would probably need some time to adjust and develop at the NFL level. He's entrenched as a backup who might see some action when the offense decides to get funky, but Flacco is the guy.

What's wrong?

Nothing, if you subscribe to the theory that he's not ready to play. The Louisville product has completed just 42 percent of his passes in three preseason outings. He's done some nice things with his legs, but he's also taken six sacks and is averaging just 4.7 yards per attempt, despite playing mainly against backup defenders.

"I don't feel like I've performed at a high level yet," Jackson said after struggling Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley.

What it means

That, indeed, he isn't ready. Jackson made waves while putting on a show during training camp, but watching him live against hostile defenses in the preseason has confirmed Flacco doesn't have to worry about his job right now.