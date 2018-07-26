NFL Rookies Already Making Waves This Offseason

1 of 12

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

When the Baltimore Ravens selected quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first round of the 2018 draft, most of us figured he would need time. After all, the 21-year-old was considered raw after completing just 57 percent of his passes at Louisville.

But by many accounts, he's excelled. And one of those accounts comes from his offensive coordinator.

"He's done an outstanding job up to date," Marty Mornhinweg said last week, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "He's way ahead of the curve now."

"Lamar's a baller, man," added veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree, according to Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz. "He plays ball. He's out there right now working, trying to learn the offense, learn the coverages, the reads, and I feel like he's getting there."

And the team is doing what it can to get him involved. Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reported last week (via Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith) that the Ravens have been practicing plays in which both Jackson and starting quarterback Joe Flacco touch the ball.

"One way or another," head coach John Harbaugh told John Kryk of the Toronto Sun this week, "he's going to be out there, taking snaps."