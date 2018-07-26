NFL Rookies Already Making Waves This OffseasonJuly 26, 2018
NFL Rookies Already Making Waves This Offseason
It's that time of year. You know, the time when every NFL player is in the best shape of his life and every player who's recovering from injury is light-years ahead of schedule.
Almost everybody is optimistic when training camps are launching and every team is unbeaten, and that's particularly the case if you've got rookies tearing it up. Those guys have no NFL baggage, so the sky really does feel like the limit.
With 28 camps in full swing, here's a look at a dozen entry-level players making waves before preseason action.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
When the Baltimore Ravens selected quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first round of the 2018 draft, most of us figured he would need time. After all, the 21-year-old was considered raw after completing just 57 percent of his passes at Louisville.
But by many accounts, he's excelled. And one of those accounts comes from his offensive coordinator.
"He's done an outstanding job up to date," Marty Mornhinweg said last week, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "He's way ahead of the curve now."
"Lamar's a baller, man," added veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree, according to Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz. "He plays ball. He's out there right now working, trying to learn the offense, learn the coverages, the reads, and I feel like he's getting there."
And the team is doing what it can to get him involved. Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reported last week (via Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith) that the Ravens have been practicing plays in which both Jackson and starting quarterback Joe Flacco touch the ball.
"One way or another," head coach John Harbaugh told John Kryk of the Toronto Sun this week, "he's going to be out there, taking snaps."
Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen
Like Jackson, first-round Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen remains in a backup role despite drawing rave reviews this spring. The Cardinals are paying bridge quarterback Sam Bradford big bucks, but the rookie is already pushing.
"Rosen has impressed his coaches early—coming as advertised with his ability to digest and apply the information he's being given on the practice field," Albert Breer of The MMQB wrote in May. "And he looks comfortable and poised in his surroundings as an NFL player."
And it's more than the coaches who are impressed.
Cornerback Patrick Peterson said on Sirius XM NFL Radio earlier this month:
"Josh blew my mind my first week with him. Just to see him run hurry-up offense, to see him make all these different checks, to see him put guys in position. I was completely stunned when I saw it. I was like, this guy's only been here for a week and he's already doing what? We're already running a two-minute offense now? I was very, very impressed with that. He's definitely the future of our franchise."
The question is when that future will arrive.
Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice
There's little doubt that unlike the two aforementioned quarterbacks, Washington Redskins second-round running back Derrius Guice will immediately play a large role.
Guice has tremendous vision and a superb college resume. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry in 2016, and he followed that with a strong 2017 season despite playing through knee and ankle injuries. It was surprising to see him slip into the second round, but that doesn't change the fact that he's probably the most talented back on Washington's roster.
And he's showing it.
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden remarked in June that "it's been very exciting" watching the LSU product catch passes in practice, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. ESPN.com's John Keim wrote later that month, "It would be surprising if someone other than Guice opened the season as the starter."
Guice has to be considered an intriguing fantasy option and an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.
Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines
Guice isn't the only rookie running back who's putting on a show as a receiver this offseason. Indianapolis Colts fourth-rounder Nyheim Hines received praised for his pass-catching skills from head coach Frank Reich on the first day of rookie camp, according to Andrew Walker of the team's official website.
Reich also lauded Hines for his speed and intelligence, and according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, he served as the team's primary return man during organized team activities.
So it wasn't surprising when Keefer wrote last month that Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni have "big designs" for the NC State product.
He'll still have to fight for reps with perceived top back Marlon Mack, but look for Hines to be a major factor in August and beyond.
Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson
In May, Tim Twentyman of the Detroit Lions' official website wrote that rookie Kerryon Johnson and veteran arrival LeGarrette Blount had been the best two backs at the team's OTAs. And one week later, Detroit running backs coach David Walker told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that the 21-year-old former Auburn star looked like "a three-down player."
Bleacher Report's Doug Farrar recently called Johnson the NFL's most underrated rookie, but it might not take long for that to change. Blount likely doesn't have much left in the tank, Ameer Abdullah has been a bust and Theo Riddick is probably just a third-down guy.
That should enable Johnson to pick up where he left off when he scored 20 touchdowns as a junior in the SEC.
Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee
Those backs came out of the draft with relatively high expectations, but let's introduce you to three rookie wide receivers who have come out of nowhere this spring and summer, starting with Houston Texans fourth-round pick Keke Coutee.
Coutee caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns last year at Texas Tech, but 10 wideouts were drafted before a prospect who appeared to lack the strength, toughness and frame to be considered elite.
And yet Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported in June that the 5'11", 180-pound Coutee was challenging Braxton Miller for the slot receiver job.
"He's only getting better," star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said at the time, per Wilson. "He's always hanging around, seeing what I'm doing in between periods, asking me questions. The guy can play football. That's going to take care of itself. Coming in, learning this offense, getting in his playbook and that's what he's been doing."
A more recent report from Wilson noted Coutee "ran sharp routes and caught the football smoothly" at the team's mandatory minicamp, which drew praise from legendary former Texans wideout Andre Johnson.
"To see the kid Keke, how he is and how much he can help them in the return game, great receiver," Johnson said. "So, they have a lot of talent in that room."
Indianapolis Colts WR Deon Cain
Meanwhile, 20 receivers came off the board before the Colts used a sixth-round pick on Clemson product Deon Cain, but the 21-year-old has been generating plenty of buzz in his first offseason as a pro.
Keefer noted during OTAs that Cain kept "jumping out in red-zone drills" and was showing off his "nifty hands and footwork," while Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star wrote last month the 6'2", 202-pounder "seemingly makes a play every day that opens eyes."
Two of those eyes belong to Reich.
"Deon's explosive," said the head coach and offensive guru, per Holder. "You saw that on tape. And what I've also been impressed with is some consistency. Also football intelligence. So, he's had a really good start. He's got a lot to prove yet, but a really good start."
Has he made enough waves? Keefer appears to believe so.
"Cain had a few standout days during workouts recently, flashing the sort of potential that hints bigger things could be in store," he wrote last month. "And amidst a thin wide receiving unit—where no spot has been decided beyond T.Y. Hilton at the top of the depth chart—there is ample opportunity for Cain to see snaps on Sundays this fall."
Washington Redskins WR Trey Quinn
And then there's Trey Quinn, who's also known as "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last pick of the draft. The Redskins couldn't have expected much from the SMU product early, but strong spring reviews could indicate he's got a shot at the No. 4 receiver job in D.C.
Per Finlay, Gruden called Quinn a "quiet assassin" and a very "QB-friendly target" in June.
"He's learning from Jamison [Crowder], which is good, but he can also line up in different spots, so Trey is a guy that we're going to rely on to be able to play multiple spots," said Gruden, who added he's "been very impressed with Trey."
Finlay also reported Redskins executive Doug Williams told NBC Sports "that Gruden actually wanted to select Quinn earlier in the [draft] but the front office pushed back on the coach and waited to grab Quinn with the final pick." If so, that's beginning to look like a hell of a coup.
Quinn led college football with 114 catches in 2017, and it's becoming apparent almost every team overlooked him.
Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has a lot on his shoulders entering his first NFL offseason. After all, the Dolphins selected the Penn State product in the second round just six weeks after releasing 2017 starter Julius Thomas.
And while it's possible that pressure got to Gesicki during organized team activities—Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reported the 6'6" 22-year-old "looked lost at times"—he appeared to make waves at the team's mandatory minicamp.
Gesicki "came on strong" there, according to Barry Jackson of the Herald, who also fetched a strong review from the man who matters most.
"Gesicki has had some really good days," Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said. "We had a two-minute drill [Wednesday] and things in the red zone he was able to take advantage of a couple matchups he had; he's aggressive to the ball, can make plays. He's a big man that can run and has really good hands. It's been fun to watch him develop."
He doesn't have a lot of competition, so Gesicki should be watched closely during training camp and the preseason.
New York Giants DL B.J. Hill
As expected, No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley has received the lion's share of the attention among the New York Giants' rookies. But the team's third-round pick has already made a strong impression.
In fact, by the time New York wrapped up its offseason program, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reported defensive lineman B.J. Hill "was running exclusively with the first-team defense alongside nose tackle Damon Harrison and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson."
The athletic interior defensive lineman out of NC State will have to fight for reps, especially when veteran Josh Mauro returns from a four-game suspension, but he's drawn praise regardless.
"From a young guy's standpoint, I think B.J.'s really coming along," new defensive coordinator James Bettcher said last month, per Lombardo. "I'm really excited with where he's at right now."
A key teammate sees it, too.
Harrison said during minicamp, per John Schmeelk of the team's official website:
"He can play, and that's the first thing our defensive line coach [Gary Emanuel] told me when I got here. He said, 'You're going to love 95.' He said, 'He can play.' So, I got out here and I've been watching him. He's strong and he's got some wiggle to him and he has some move to him. So, that's somebody else who I think with some time and a little more experience will be a dominant player in this league."
Buffalo Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds
And while the No. 7 overall pick, Allen, hogs most of the rookie attention with the Buffalo Bills, the reality is Buffalo's No. 16 overall selection, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, is much more likely to make a huge impact early.
"At rookie minicamp, we had the question answered as to where Edmunds would line up in the defense—especially seeing head coach Sean McDermott working one-on-one with Edmunds at middle linebacker," wrote WKBW's Joe Buscaglia earlier this offseason. "As the entire team joined the rookies this week, Edmunds is locked in at middle linebacker and didn't leave the field once from the first-team defense."
His defensive coordinator appears confident.
"Up to this point, he's handled it extremely well; don't really see any indication that he won't continue," said Leslie Frazier in May, per Kyle Silagyi of Bills Wire. "He'll just continue to progress as he goes along; we'll just keep putting a little bit more on his plate as he goes."
Buscaglia added, "As long as he stays healthy, Edmunds has a strong chance to be in the running for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year."
Considering he recorded 202 tackles during his last two seasons at Virginia Tech, that wouldn't be surprising.
Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward
Few if any rookies were crowned as quickly this offseason as the Cleveland Browns' No. 4 overall pick, Denzel Ward, who was promoted to the first-team defense at cornerback before the squad had even reached its mandatory minicamp.
Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal wrote last week that the highly touted Ohio State product "positioned himself to start by ascending to the first-team defense in the spring and holding his own against starting wide receivers Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry."
That's encouraging because the concern with Ward entering the draft was he lacked size and physicality. But the 5'11", 190-pounder allowed just 35 completions on 100 targets during his three seasons with the Buckeyes (two as a starter), according to Pro Football Focus, and he recorded 15 passes defensed in 2017 alone.
He gets the job done, and that's been the case in his first NFL offseason.