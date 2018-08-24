Argentina vs. South Africa: Live Stream, Preview for Rugby Championship 2018

CHRISTIAAN KOTZE/Getty Images

Argentina will look to avenge their defeat to South Africa when they host the Springboks in the 2018 Rugby Championship on Saturday.

South Africa won 34-21 at Kings Park in Durban last weekend, and Los Pumas will hope for a reverse at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Here are the details of how to catch the action:

Date: Saturday, August 25

Time: 4:10 p.m. local/8:10 p.m. BST/3:10 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK)

Argentina looked to be on the verge of a memorable away win as they held a 14-10 lead going into the break against South Africa, but the hosts battled back as Aphiwe Dyantyi and Makazole Mapimpi each scored a brace to earn a winning start:

It was one of their strongest attacking performances against Los Pumas for some time:

Head coach Rassie Erasmus felt there was plenty to work on, though.

Per Reuters (h/t ESPN), he said "technically and tactically we weren't on par" after his side made several mistakes in the match, including five missed lineouts, following the return of a number of players to the team after time on the sidelines.

He's also set to make some changes ahead of what he anticipates will be a difficult clash:

"We're expecting a massive physical onslaught next week, I know they are fuming and will want to get at us.

"We'll play around a little in terms of what we think they are going to throw at us and what we think is the best team to handle that.

"We tried a few things here with an eye the World Cup and you can do that at home but going there, I don't think we've got the luxury of experimenting too much."

The Springboks boast a one-sided head-to-head record, with Argentina having picked up just two victories in their 27 meetings.

Los Pumas' wins have come relatively recently, though, having beaten South Africa in 2015 and 2016.

The Springboks should be the favourites to come out on top here given their record, but they will need to tighten things up on their last showing if they are to do so.