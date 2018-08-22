Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire 'Blessed' to Receive Nebraska's Scholarship Offer

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: Zaire Wade of Team Each 1 Teach 1 looks on at the Fab 48 tournament at Bishop Gorman High School on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Zaire Wade, the son of longtime Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade, announced Tuesday he received a scholarship offer to play college basketball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska," he wrote on Instagram.

                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

