Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire 'Blessed' to Receive Nebraska's Scholarship Offer

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Zaire Wade, the son of longtime Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade, announced Tuesday he received a scholarship offer to play college basketball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska," he wrote on Instagram.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.